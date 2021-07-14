Going all out for their girl! Cardi B and Offset celebrated their daughter Kulture’s 3rd birthday on Saturday, July 10, with an extravagant princess party.

“Forever my little baby,” the Grammy winner, 28, wrote via Instagram. “My cancer queen.”

On her Story, the New York native showed the bash’s petting zoo, balloon tunnel, bowling lanes, ball pit, multi-tiered birthday cake and more. The birthday girl rocked a pink gown while posing for pictures with Disney princesses.

The following day, Kulture received diamond jewelry from her mom during a birthday dinner.

“Her daddy outdid me, but I still got my baby nice,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper captioned an Instagram video of her little one smiling at her present. “Thank you @eliantte for my baby charm necklace.”

That same day, the little one had fun with her friends at the American Dream mall, riding one roller-coaster after another.

“I am tired and overly wired,” Cardi said of the festivities on her Instagram Story. “After I got home from the party, Kulture was sleeping and then she woke up at 2:30 and she was super exited, super hyper, playing with her toys. Then I had to wake up at 9:30 … get Kulture dressed, get myself dressed, then I went to the American Dream Mall, which I love. They’re like family.”

Kulture interrupted the footage asking to “buy a dress,” and Cardi reminded the toddler of all the “new gifts” she had.

Offset, 29, for his part, posted a sweet video dancing with Kulture. “My baby girl turning Big 3,” the Georgia native wrote. “Omg too fast you have so much character and joy about yourself we always have a ball and you love your daddy and daddy loves you too.”

She and the Migos member welcomed their daughter in July 2018. Last month, the couple announced that they are expecting their second child together. (The “Walk It Talk It” rapper is also the father of Jordan, 11, Kody, 6, and Kalea, 6, from previous relationships.)

“#2,” the expectant star wrote via Instagram in June after debuting her baby bump at the BET Awards. “We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing. Our home feels so blissful and very busy, but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes.”

Keep scrolling to see the pair celebrating Kulture’s big day.