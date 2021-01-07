Happy birthday! Catelynn Lowell, Kandi Burruss and more stars have helped their little ones ring in their big days in 2021.

The Teen Mom OG star’s daughter Novalee turned 6 with the help of a cake, pink Barbie treats and a matching dress on January 1.

“My New Year’s Day baby,” the MTV personality captioned an Instagram slideshow of throwback photos. “You have the BEST personality ever. Sooo funny, creative, goofy, loving child ever!! You my love are going to do great things in life!!!! I love you so much!”

The Michigan native’s husband, Tyler Baltierra, added in a post of his own that Novalee make him and Lowell laugh “every day.”

He went on to write, “You love to draw and color, your attention to detail is amazing. Your creative gentle spirit is inspiring. I love you so much!!!”

The birthday girl rocked pink hair on her big day, which her mom previously defended in February 2020. “Calm down y’all,” Lowell told her Instagram followers at the time.

The reality stars welcomed Novalee in 2015, six years after they placed their eldest daughter, Carly, for adoption. In 2019, Lowell gave birth to daughter Vaeda.

As for Burruss, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s son, Ace, turned 5 on January 6. “Five years ago, he came into the world and changed everything for the better for me!” the Bravo personality captioned a family photo with husband Todd Tucker, Ace and his little sister, Blaze. “He’s so smart, handsome and the coolest personality. There’s no limit to what I see for his future. Happy birthday baby boy! Mommy loves you!”

The birthday boy celebrated with stuffed superheroes and balloons.

Ace has had a big year, from starting virtual learning at home amid the coronavirus pandemic in August 2020 to getting his first movie role four months later.

“I’m so proud of my Acey Pooh!” the Grammy winner captioned a December 2020 Instagram selfie. “He got his first role in a movie and they had their first table read today. He’s excited and we’re excited for him! My little superstar.”

Keep scrolling to see more celebrity parents’ party pics with their children, from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’s Deena Cortese and her son, CJ, to Smallville’s Tom Welling and his son, Thomson.