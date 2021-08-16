In it together! Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner documented their daughter Henley Grace’s 4th birthday amid their marriage struggles.

“Yesterday I watched Doug outside setting up Gracie’s party while also playing with the kids (bc they wouldn’t give him five seconds to finish!!),” the Bachelor alum, 35, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, August 15. “He is genuinely the most fun, patient, caring and kind person.⁣ I’m so lucky to have you, @doughehner. Thank you for choosing to stick with me!⁣”

The Married at First Sight alums, who also share son Hendrix, 15 months, threw their eldest child’s party “a week early,” Otis went on to write.

“We straight up pretended it was truly her bday the whole day so she’s going to think she’s 4 for a week before she actually is,” the New York native explained. “Her real bday is 8/22 but … I have to be in LA to shoot @marriedatfirstsight Unfiltered.”

Hehner, 37, commented on the social media upload: “It was a great day, I’m lucky to have you by my side.”

The former reality stars wed in March 2014 and have been candid about their recent marriage issues with their Instagram followers.

Otis first described their “rough patch” in May, writing, “I had [a] mental breakdown a couple weeks ago and since then Doug and I have been really trying. We aren’t giving up on each other. So yeah, our grass isn’t always green. But we both vowed to water the ish outta it til it’s vibrant with life again.”

Earlier this month, the Wifey 101 author shared a photo of herself and the New Jersey native crying in their car after a therapy session. “We’re not giving up on each other — not now, not ever,” Otis wrote in the caption.

She gave an update on their therapy on Sunday, writing that they had both apologized to each other for being “as codependent as it gets.”

The Bachelor Pad alum wrote, “Expecting one person to be your EVERYTHING is obvs silly. Thank God for quality therapists! Ours helped us see that we’ve been relying on each other to ‘check all of our boxes’ to meet all of our needs.⁣”

She concluded, “Thankful I married a man willing to put in the work when things get tough — not just up and leave or want a divorce — BC LOOK AT THIS BEAUTIFUL FAMILY WE’VE CREATED! … I don’t think we are even close to being done w therapy, but I really think we’ve turned a corner, and I can see the light at the end of the tunnel.”