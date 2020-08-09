‘Bachelor Pad’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

Short but oh-so sweet! Bachelor Pad’s day in the sun was brief, but the spinoff left plenty of memorable impressions on fans.

The reality series premiered in August 2010 and ran for three seasons before being replaced by Bachelor in Paradise. Bachelor Pad, similar to its successor, featured castoff contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. The twist? Cast members not only looked for love but also competed in challenges for a $250,000 grand prize.

Winners from seasons 1 and 2 — Natalie Getz and David Good and Holly Durst and Michael Stagliano, respectively — chose to split the money 50-50. In season 3 though, Nick Peterson sparked outrage when he turned on partner Rachel Truehart at the last minute, keeping the entire prize for himself.

“In the last two episodes, which they showed us the night before the finale so we were able to talk about it on air, I saw some of the stuff she said and was like, ‘Wow, she’s trash talking me!’ Telling her friends I don’t deserve to be there,” Peterson told E! News in 2012. “She didn’t want to be my partner, so I didn’t owe her anything.”

Despite the backstabbing, many couples formed on Bachelor Pad, and more than one seemed made to last — from Tenley Molzahn and Kiptyn Locke to Ames Brown and Jackie Gordon. However, only one pair made things work in the real world.

Durst and Blake Julian married in June 2012 and adopted daughter Poppy in September 2019. “She’s just so perfect,” she exclusively told Us Weekly of their baby girl in October 2019. “She’s so healthy and sweet, and it’s just been the greatest thing that’s ever happened to us.”

The duo even rewatched portions of their season after the show began streaming in 2020. “This is really odd to be reliving this 9 years later!” Durst wrote via Instagram. “I’m so very grateful for The Bachelor franchise and everything it brought to my life!”

The Bachelor alum also addressed any perceived awkwardness of seeing herself with ex Michael Stagliano again. “Blake wanted to watch Bachelor Pad 2 this weekend for the first time since it aired 9 years ago,” Durst detailed on Instagram. “I recorded his reactions… here we go… (P.S. I still think the world of Michael. He was a great dude! God has other plans for our lives though.)”

Scroll down to see what Bachelor Pad alums are up to these days.