Jana Kramer Starts Entanglement With Bachelorette Alum Graham Bunn

Moving right along! Jana Kramer is still in the midst of her painful divorce from Mike Caussin, but that hasn’t stopped her from pursuing her own happiness.

The “Why Ya Wanna” songstress, 37, guest-hosted E!’s Daily Pop on Friday, June 11, and discussed her friendship with Graham Bunn, who appeared on season 4 of The Bachelorette.

“Graham and I have been friends for seven years,” the One Tree Hill alum said of the “Country Shine” host, 42. “He used to work at the radio station, country radio station. So, we have been friends but there was never any … and we are still friends, and we’re just friendly.”

Daily Pop cohost Justin Sylvester ribbed Kramer about the fact that both she and Bunn had posted Instagram Stories on Thursday, June 10, that showed them reclining on similar-looking couches. He also asked if their friendship had any potential for something more.

“We are in an entanglement,” the “Whine Down” host replied. “We are dancing the line of friends. We are dancing the line and I am happy.”

Kramer announced her split from Caussin, 34, in April after nearly six years of marriage. “Jana’s final straw came when she uncovered once again that [Mike] had cheated on her,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time.

The pair had previously been open about their struggles surrounding the former NFL player’s sex addiction, for which he sought treatment in 2016. In September 2016, Us broke the news that Caussin had cheated on Kramer. The estranged couple, who share Jolie, 5, and Jace, 2, briefly separated but renewed their vows in 2017.

During another Daily Pop appearance, the Dancing With the Stars alum described herself as single but open to meeting new people.

“I’m happy,” she said during the Thursday, June 10, episode of the show. “I’m still single, but I’m entertaining things. I love love. … I will always fight for it.”

She also addressed what she’s learned about herself since deciding to divorce Caussin, who has remained mostly quiet in the aftermath of their breakup and hasn’t publicly commented on the recent cheating accusations.

“The first month when everything happened, I was like, ‘I’m not worthy of it.’ That was my thing,” Kramer told Sylvester. “I didn’t think I deserved it or I’m worth it. Now, I deserve the greatest, biggest love and am excited for it.”

Despite her ups and downs with her estranged husband, the country singer added that she still has hope about finding a calmer relationship in the future.

“The next person I’m with I don’t want to be, like, you know, ‘I need to look at his phone,’ or, ‘I’m scared that person is [going to be] a cheater,” she explained. “I won’t have to feel that energy or wonder. It’s hard not to, though.”