Familiar face! Graham Bunn made a name for himself within the Bachelor franchise before being linked to Jana Kramer on Friday, June 11.

The reality star, 42, appeared on season 4 of The Bachelorette in 2011, vying for lead DeAnna Pappas’ affection. The season 11 Bachelor alum, 39, landed her role as the Bachelorette after ABC considered Chrishell Stause for the lead, which factored into Bunn’s casting.

“Graham Bunn was on my season of The Bachelorette and apparently he only went on the show because he thought Chrishell was going to be the Bachelorette,” Pappas revealed on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast in November 2020. “I guess they had dated before and then they broke up and he was going to try and win her back. And then I guess he got there, and it was me instead.”

Bunn reflected on his relationship with the Selling Sunset star — whom he dated before and after his stint on The Bachelorette — in January. “I met Chrishell and fell in love,” he recalled on the “Click Bait With Bachelor Nation” podcast. “I was like, ‘This is the most adult relationship I’ve ever been in’ … even now.”

The TV personality later returned to the fold for spinoffs Bachelor Pad and Bachelor in Paradise but failed to make a lasting connection. He confirmed exclusively to Us in June 2015 that he was done with the franchise.

“[ABC] did express some interest, but I’m actually dating a very lovely lady that I like very much so I did not have to go back to Paradise,” Bunn explained at the time. “I think people have had enough of me. I’ve been on a few shows.”

The Bachelorette alum sparked dating rumors with Kramer, 37, amid her divorce from Mike Caussin. The actress and the former football player, 34, split in April after nearly six years of marriage; they are parents of daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2.

“OK, sure, we are in an entanglement,” Kramer said of herself and Bunn during the Friday episode of Daily Pop. “We are dancing the line of friends. We are dancing the line, and I am happy.”

The One Tree Hill alum hinted on Thursday, June 10, that she was seeing someone new. “I’m happy. I’m still single, but I’m entertaining things,” she detailed on Daily Pop. “I love love. I will always fight for it. … Now, I deserve the greatest, biggest love and am excited for it.”

