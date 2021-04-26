Just shy of their sixth wedding anniversary, Jana Kramer filed the paperwork to end her marriage to Mike Caussin.

After documenting their ups and downs for years, the One Tree Hill alum announced the twosome were going their separate ways in April 2021.

“I’ve fought y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give,” Kramer wrote via Instagram. “I just can’t fight any longer. It’s time to heal. Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I’ll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can’t fight it alone. 💔.”

Us Weekly subsequently confirmed that she filed for divorce after discovering Caussin lied to her.

Kramer and the former NFL player wed in May 2015 after a whirlwind romance — and a brief split after she hinted he cheated on her. Less than two years into their marriage, Us broke the news that Caussin was in treatment for sex addiction following multiple affairs.

“I acknowledge that certain actions and behaviors have caused issues in my marriage and I am deeply sorry for the pain I have caused Jana,” he said in a statement in September 2016. “I have and will continue to take the steps needed to change who I am as a person in order to be a better husband and father.”

After reconciling and renewing their vows in 2017, the pair were candid about his “relapses” through their podcast and in their 2020 book, The Good Fight. As she navigates their divorce, a source told Us that Kramer will not hold back with her followers.

“Time will heal her wounds, and when she’s ready, she’s going to open up more about the marriage ending. Her fans follow her because of how real she is. She doesn’t hide her emotions and hasn’t hid the fact that she and Mike were having problems,” the source told Us. “She really connects with her fans on so many levels. Yes, she has family and friends to lean on, but she’s really leaned on the support of her fans. She’ll get DMs and comments from people saying they’ve gone through similar situations and that really helps her.”

Kramer and Caussin share daughter Jolie (born January 2016) and son Jace (November 2018).

Scroll through for everything we know about their divorce and split: