Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin’s finances are being divided amid their divorce — and the One Tree Hill alum is set to owe her estranged husband a hefty sum.

According to the court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the 37-year-old “I’ve Done Love” songstress has will pay the 34-year-old former athlete $292,400 “immediately upon fully executing this agreement,” which was signed by Kramer on Friday, May 14. She must also pay an additional $300,000 once the final decree as a “full and final settlement of any and all claims” Caussin “may have in and to said martial estate,” per the docs. (Us reached out for comment).

Kramer and Caussin, who split last month after nearly six years of marriage, signed a postnuptial agreement in November 2016, more than one year after their May 2015 wedding. The twosome initially called it quits in September 2016 after Us broke the news that he was unfaithful with several women and seeking treatment for sex addiction. They subsequently renewed their vows in 2017.

In addition to being responsible for their own legal fees, Kramer and Caussin will each be awarded one of their two joint bank accounts. While the athlete will keep his 2013 Ford F150 Raptor, she will maintain control of her two businesses, Sophia Dog Inc. and Moms and Babes LLC.

The actress and the former NFL player are parents of Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2. Us previously confirmed that they were both seeking joint custody of their kids. Kramer recently revealed that their daughter is “aware” of their breakup as Caussin moved out of their home.

“Jolie knows and she’s kind of telling everyone, which kind of breaks my heart. She’s like, ‘Daddy and Mommy have different houses,’” Kramer told Extra on Monday, May 17. “They’ve always had both of us. Both of us are essentially stay-at-home parents. … I think now that we’re getting into a good parenting schedule, they’ll be OK.”

In her divorce filing, the country singer cited “inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery” as the reason for the split. Caussin, for his part, has yet to publicly comment on the divorce or cheating accusations.

When asked by Billy Bush if the infidelity was “DMs” and “that cell phone stuff,” Kramer replied, “That and some more. … Let’s just say it was bad enough I had no choice.”

She added that she’s in the acceptance stage after fighting for her relationship and being open with her following about Caussin’s work and “relapses” over the years.

“I am like, ‘OK, it sucks and it’s unfair and it’s not what I dreamt of for my family, for my kids, now I have to figure out how to accept it,” Kramer said on Monday. “‘Walk on, be the best mom I can be for my kids, shift work and figure it out.’”