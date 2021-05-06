Jana Kramer Cries in the Closet Amid Divorce: 'This Too Shall Pass'

Taking a moment. Jana Kramer shared a look at her journey to healing after her decision to file for divorce from Mike Caussin.

“Apparently this too shall pass and good things are waiting …. But in the meantime feel your feelings and cry in the closet if you have to. You’re not alone even though it feels like it,” Kramer, 37, captioned an Instagram photo of herself on Wednesday, May 5.

Late last month, Us Weekly confirmed that the actress filed for divorce from Caussin, 34, after nearly six years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by Us last month, the actress cited “inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery” as the reason for divorce. A temporary restraining order was also issued by Tennessee court.

The couple got married in 2015 and separated the following year after Us broke the news that the retired athlete had been unfaithful. The Dancing with the Stars alum and Caussin renewed their vows in 2017 once the ex-NFL player sought treatment for sex addiction.

The now-estranged pair share daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2.

Kramer has been updating fans about her new normal following the split, both on social media and on her podcast “Whine Down.”

“I don’t even know if I want to do the show anymore. I’m being completely honest,” the One Tree Hill alum admitted during her first episode back since confirming the split on Monday, May 3. “You know, I started this show by myself … and once Mike came on as a guest and we talked about our stuff, he said that he loved sharing. … And then it just felt like ours, so now it feels weird not having him on here.”

The actress didn’t hold back her emotions as she explained what she has been going through recently.

“I didn’t want this,” she added. “At the end of the day, like, I think … I’m embarrassed that this is how it ended, and then I also feel like I’ve let people down. … I thought we were good.”

Amid the messy split, dating hasn’t even crossed her mind.​​​ “Like, why was I so weak? Why am I pining for these men to love me? … I’m gonna do the work though and … one day, hopefully I’ll be healthy to attract healthy. I can’t even think about [dating] right now. That is, like, the furthest thing in my brain.”

Right now, the country music singer is solely focused on her children and has continued to share glimpses of their happy moments.

“Sunshine is good for everyone. I gotta be honest 2 weeks ago the sun was the last thing I wanted to see … but through grieving you start to see the light … even if it’s a dim light it’s still something I’m gonna be grateful for. But I’ll forever be grateful for these 2 and the forever light they add to my life,” she captioned an adorable photo with her kids on Sunday, May 2.