It’s over. Jana Kramer announced she and husband Mike Caussin have split after six years of marriage.

“‘It’s time.’ As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality,” the 37-year-old country singer began on Wednesday, April 21, via Instagram. ”I’ve fought y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give.”

Kramer, who has documented her and Caussin’s tumultuous relationship via their podcast, “Whine Down,” added that she still “wholeheartedly” believes in “marriage, love, and rebuilding.”

She continued: “I just can’t fight any longer. It’s time to heal. Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I’ll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can’t fight it alone. 💔”

Us Weekly can confirm that the One Tree Hill alum has already filed for divorce. Kramer and Caussin, who wed in 2015, share daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2. The twosome previously separated in 2016 after Us broke the news that the former football player was unfaithful. He subsequently entered treatment for sex addiction and the duo renewed their vows in 2017.

Earlier this year, Kramer admitted to Us that she doesn’t completely trust Caussin, who has been open about his sex addiction relapses in recent years.

“I trust him today. He’s showing up today. He’s showing up as a father, he’s showing up as a husband and he’s living it with integrity,” the actress told Us in January. “And I had to do my work to continue to trust him the next day after that. And to continue to see his growth and our growth together. I do trust my husband. Can [I say] 1000 percent? I don’t know if I can say that. I just … I trust my husband today.”

One month later, Kramer fired back at a troll who told her to “just get divorced already” after she and Caussin continued to speak about their ups and downs.

“When you don’t know the ins and out about addiction and the work we continue to do you shouldn’t speak on it.. We are open because we are helping people do the work to become stronger just like we have,” she tweeted in February. “So no thanks. Not gonna divorce a good man.”

News of their divorce comes after Us confirmed that Kramer was filming a new reality series with Caroline Boyer (Luke Bryan’s wife), Alexis Allen (Jimmie Allen’s wife), Sabina Rich (Tyler Rich’s wife), and Jenna Perdue (Dee Jay Silver’s wife).