Focused on the future. Jana Kramer and husband Mike Caussin are “working through” their issues after the “I Got the Boy” singer sparked split rumors in late December 2019 with a cryptic post.

“There are ups and downs with them, but they are working through it right now,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, January 3.

The couple, who wed in 2015, have had a whirlwind romance over the past four years, but they’re trying to move forward in this new decade.

“Jana and Mike are looking towards a strong 2020,” the source added.

Speculation that the couple were on the rocks began when the Christmas in Louisiana star, 36, shared a cryptic Instagram post on Monday, December 30.

“2019. Ur coming to a very interesting end…and for now, all I have to say is… Time heals all wounds,” the songstress wrote alongside a photo of herself at the time.

The One Tree Hill alum further fueled the split theory after removing “wife” from her Instagram bio on Monday. She also took out Caussin’s name from the title of their podcast, “Whine Down w/Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin.”

The “Beautiful Lies” singer returned both the “wife” descriptor to her social media account and her husband’s name to their podcast, the following day.

During the split speculation, family photos that include the pair’s two children Jolie, 3, and Jace, 13 months, have remained on the Heart of Country actress’ account. There was one December 2019 picture of the Caussin crew, however, that has since been deleted, causing fans to think there was trouble in paradise.

“So…If I’m being honest…this photo isn’t real life right now. Today was a tough couples therapy session. Nothing big happened, just a lot of feelings that were held in and damn did they come out today,” Kramer wrote in the since-deleted caption. “So though it shows us smiling right now I wanted to be honest and say yup marriage can be hard and it takes a lot of hard work.”

She added: “And even after the tough session Mike and I said our I love you’s because at the end of the day the love is always there.”

Us previously reported that the duo appeared to have spent New Year’s Day apart with Kramer posting numerous videos in bed with her friend Sara Brice.

The “Why Ya Wanna” singer shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 1. “She has been through hell. So believe when I say, fear her when she looks into a fire and smiles,” the quote read. The podcast host added, “I love this so much!! #2020″ next to the quote.

Kramer and Caussin, 32, previously split in August 2016. Us broke the news at the time that the former athlete had cheated on his wife with multiple women and had entered treatment for sex addiction.

In December 2017, the pair renewed their vows in Hawaii. “I don’t know what tomorrow can bring or the next day, but I just know that we’re both actively working at it,” Kramer told Us in January 2018 about her relationship status.

The lovebirds hit another rough patch in October 2019 when the singer found a photo of a topless woman that was texted to Caussin’s phone. The former football player later claimed it was a “bot” that sent the message.

After learning about the photo, Kramer opened up on the couple’s podcast in early October, explaining that she’s been put in a “really awkward situation” because “how can I believe that when I’ve heard so many times ‘I’ll never do it again. I’ll never do it again.’”

The actress acknowledged at the time that she believed Caussin’s claims about the photo but his explanation “doesn’t matter.”

“I’m not saying it’s weak to stay, I’m not saying it’s weak to leave. I’m just saying for me personally and where I’m at and how many times … I’m now like, it’s weakening me by staying,” she concluded.