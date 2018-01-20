Jana Kramer revealed she and husband Mike Caussin are making their marriage work after his alleged infidelity.

The One Tree Hill alum spoke exclusively with Us Weekly at iHeartRadio ALTer Ego in Los Angeles on Friday, January 19, where she opened up about how dealing with the athlete’s cheating scandal made their relationship stronger.

As previously reported, the couple, who married in May 2015, separated one year later after Caussin allegedly “cheated on her multiple times with multiple women.” Shortly after, he reportedly entered Mississippi’s Pine Grove rehab facility to treat his sex addiction. The pair later renewed their vows over the holidays in 2017.

“Honestly, it’s been a really amazing healing experience,” Kramer, 34, told Us at the event. “I feel like it’s weird. I never want to say I am grateful for the experience, because every day is a struggle to stay connected and be together. But at the same time, it has made us so much stronger. So I don’t know what tomorrow can bring or the next day, but I just know that we’re both actively working at it. I think for us, renewing our vows, was something like we’re both committed to each other and letting the past be something that fuels us to be better people.”

The “Circus” singer, who admits she spent 2017 mending her relationship with the former football player, shared how she compared the last two holiday seasons, saying, “Two Christmases ago … I didn’t know if we were going to make it. I didn’t say we weren’t back together. It was a very strange feeling. But this last Christmas was really refreshing because we were together. Yes, we were in L.A. away from our family, but we were together at the end of the day, and that felt perfect to me. It was really relaxing. We went for a nice long walk on Christmas day.”

Kramer, who revealed in December 2017 that she had suffered a miscarriage, used the holidays to reflect on their time together, telling Us, “Just to be able to like, wow, a year from where we were last year, just has drastically changed.”

Despite being hopeful for the future, Kramer also recognizes the struggle of commitment, adding: “I’m not saying it’s amazing! It’s just marriage is work, at the end of the day, for everybody.”

Luckily the former Dancing with the Stars contestant has her daughter, 1-year-old Jolie — who she shares with Caussin — to keep her going: “She challenges me every day with patience, but also shows me what love is.”

