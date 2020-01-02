Jana Kramer may have some heartbreak to sing about in 2020. The 36-year-old country singer has sparked speculation that she and husband Mike Caussin are on the rocks.

The speculation began when Kramer shared a cryptic Instagram post on Monday, December 30.

“2019. Ur coming to a very interesting end…and for now, all I have to say is… Time heals all wounds,” the One Tree Hill alum wrote alongside a solemn photo of herself.

Kramer fueled the split theory when she removed “wife” from her Instagram bio on Monday. She also took out Caussin’s name from the title of their podcast, “Whine Down w/ Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin.” The following day, however, the “Dammit” singer re-added the former NFL’s pro name and “wife” to her social media account.

While family photos with Caussin, 32, are still on Kramer’s Instagram, she deleted several posts of the two of them from her page, including one emotional snap from December 18.

“So…If I’m being honest…this photo isn’t real life right now. Today was a tough couples therapy session. Nothing big happened, just a lot of feelings that were held in and damn did they come out today,” she wrote in the since-deleted caption. “So though it shows us smiling right now I wanted to be honest and say yup marriage can be hard and it takes a lot of hard work.”

She concluded: “And even after the tough session Mike and I said our I love you’s because at the end of the day the love is always there.”

After appearing to spend New Year’s Day apart — Kramer posted multiple videos in bed with her friend Sara Brice — the “I Got the Boy” songstress shared a cryptic quote via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, January 1: “She has been through hell. So believe when I say, fear her when she looks into a fire and smiles.”

“I love this so much!!! #2020,” Kramer wrote alongside the message.

The actress later reposted a photo from a fan that quotes her 2019 song, “Good Enough.”

“I wanna be good enough for me,” the lyrics read.

Kramer and Caussin, who wed in 2015, share daughter Jolie, 3, and son Jace, 13 months. The pair previously split in August 2016 after Us Weekly broke the news that he cheated on her with multiple women. The athlete subsequently entered treatment for sex addiction.

In December 2017, Kramer and Caussin renewed their vows in Hawaii. “I don’t know what tomorrow can bring or the next day, but I just know that we’re both actively working at it,” the actress told Us in January 2018. “I think for us, renewing our vows was something like we’re both committed to each other and letting the past be something that fuels us to be better people.”

The twosome hit another rough patch in October 2019 she discovered a photo of a topless woman that had been texted to him. Caussin later claimed that it was a “bot” that sent the message.

“I know it was not an actual person. It was a bot,” Kramer told Extra at the time. “But I still do not believe he was going to tell me about it. I totally get why he would delete it and not tell me. I get that thought process, 100 percent. It is just that the toll that the trauma takes … I don’t know how much I have left of that to cry out any more.”