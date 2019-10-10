



Wait, what? Jana Kramer revealed that the snap of a topless woman she found on her husband Mike Caussin’s phone was not of a real person.

Kramer, 35, joined Extra on Tuesday, October 8, for a joint interview with Caussin, 32, where they opened up about the recent revelation in their marriage that made headlines. When host Billy Bush asked the One Tree Hill alum if she believed her husband had not known the woman featured in the topless pic, Kramer did not hold back.

“I do believe that, because I know it was not an actual person. It was a bot,” she said. “But I still do not believe he was going to tell me about it. I totally get why he would delete it and not tell me. I get that thought process, 100 percent. It is just that the toll that the trauma takes … I don’t know how much I have left of that to cry out any more.”

The former NFL player chimed in to add that “this has probably been the most difficult thing to date … the most difficult to swallow.” He admitted that he “couldn’t sleep” the night before because he is “tired of feeling like the bad guy and it is because of my shame.”

Bush, 47, concluded the interview by thanking the pair for their honesty, to which Caussin replied that it’s all “painful at the same time.” Kramer, meanwhile, added that she hopes “it all works,” and Caussin said: “It will.”

During a recent episode of the couple’s “Whine Down” podcast, Kramer and Caussin confronted the issue head-on after the country singer told the show’s producers that she didn’t “want to be here right now.” Caussin, who has openly struggled with sex addiction, said he received a topless shot from an unknown woman, with the message: “Let’s try to meet up this time.” (In April, the athlete told Us Weekly exclusively that “a combination of meditation, 12-Step meetings [and] therapy” has typically helped him during his recovery.)

To avoid upsetting Kramer, he deleted the evidence. She ended up seeing the pic on his Apple Watch the following day.

“She thought I was just being sneaky and deleting it,” he explained on Sunday, October 6. “I understand and I truly am empathetic to the fact that her seeing something that was deleted — that wasn’t brought to her attention by me in a healthy way — is extremely triggering and it’s a boundary to not delete things, something that we have mutually discussed and agreed on.”

Kramer said that her “heart just fell” upon seeing the flirty message. “I was like, it’s here. It’s happened again. I’m such a f–king idiot,” she said.

“I don’t want to live this kind of life,” she continued. “We just moved into this beautiful house, and we had our second kid, and we fought so hard. Why is this happening again?”

The “I Got the Boy” singer also noted that her husband is “a good liar,” adding: “I’ve seen you look me in the eye and tell me what your truth was, but it wasn’t your truth. So, I’m kinda caught in this weird, like, what do I believe? Was it just a fluke?”

Kramer revealed that the couple’s latest taping of “Whine Down” was a “tough one.” She said that they “wanted to pull the episode completely and just not have an episode for today because it was that heavy for us.”

Kramer and Caussin wed in 2015. They share daughter Jolie, 3, and son Jace, 10 months.

