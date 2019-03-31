Proud of her man. Jana Kramer gushed over husband Mike Caussin in a lengthy Instagram post on Saturday, March 30, days after they opened up about the athlete’s “massive” relapse in his sex addiction.

“This past week has been so amazing but I need to do a post for this man here,” the One Tree Hill alum, 35, penned alongside a sweet photo of the pair. “On Monday he shared his story and his truth about addiction on the podcast which he didn’t have to do by any means but did because he wants to help others.”

Kramer continued of the 32-year-old former Buffalo Bills tight end: “I just want to take a minute to say how proud of him that I am. Addiction is a very hard thing for both those going through it and those affected by it but I am so proud of his strength and willingness to be a better man for not only his family but for himself.”

The Love at First Bark actress added that she “can’t wait to see all the people he is going to help on his journey through sobriety,” noting that “recovery should be celebrated.” Kramer concluded the post, “Happy one year my love. We got your back and are here for you.”

Caussin and Kramer discussed the relapse on the Monday, March 25, of her “Whine Down” podcast, in which the Dancing With the Stars alum spoke about her husband’s nearly three years of treatment for his struggle with sex addiction.

“But no sex outside the marriage,” Caussin clarified after his wife revealed he had a setback about a year ago. “I’m not minimizing cheating because we have other things in Jan and I’s discussion of boundaries that’s cheating. But no sex outside of the marriage. I just want people to be clear that there wasn’t any other affair since that moment.”

Kramer explained that Caussin did “something he should not have done that was … like, bad and could have been awful,” and that it was a “massive relapse.” She added: “Yes, it wasn’t physical out of the marriage, but it was something where the action was basically … We’re just basically happy that someone didn’t show up.”

The sex addiction relapse isn’t the only difficult thing the couple — who wed in May 2015 — have had to tackle in their marriage. Us Weekly broke the news in September 2016 that the athlete had cheated on the “I Got the Boy” songstress with multiple women, leading them to split.

Kramer and Caussin, who are parents of daughter Jolie, 3, and 3-month-old son Jace, later reconciled and renewed their vows in December 2017. The pair continues to be open about their relationship on Kramer’s podcast.

