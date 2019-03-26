Jana Kramer and husband Mike Caussin discussed another painful chapter of their marriage in the Monday, March 25, episode of her “Whine Down” podcast. Kramer revealed that the former football star suffered a “massive” relapse in his sex addiction about a year ago.

The One Tree Hill alum, 25, first alluded to the setback when she said that the former Buffalo Bills tight end has been in sex addiction treatment for nearly three years but only sober for one year. Then she confirmed that he had a relapse about a year ago.

“But no sex outside the marriage,” Caussin, 32, clarified. “I’m not minimizing cheating because we have other things in Jan and I’s discussion of boundaries that’s cheating. But no sex outside of the marriage. I just want people to be clear that there wasn’t any other affair since that moment.”

Kramer then referenced the three-circle system for defining addictive behavior, saying that Caussin did “something he should not have done that was in a circle that was very red, like, bad and could have been awful.”

The singer-songwriter added: “And that was a, you know, massive relapse. Yes, it wasn’t physical out of the marriage, but it was something where the action was basically … We’re just basically happy that someone didn’t show up.”

“Yeah, basically,” Caussin chimed in.

Kramer then implied that she nearly caught her husband red-handed. “I showed up at the hotel instead,” she said. “If you really want to know.”

“Yeah, we’ve been through some s–t,” the NFL alum concluded. “Um, yeah, so that’s why even though I’ve been in the program coming on three years, I’m a year sober.”

Us Weekly broke the news in September 2016 that Caussin cheated on Kramer with multiple women after their May 2015 wedding. The couple split but later reconciled, renewing their vows in December 2017. They have two children: Jolie, 3, and Jace, 3 months.

