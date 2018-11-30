She got the boy. Jana Kramer gave birth to her second child with husband Mike Caussin, a baby boy named Jace, on November 29, and now she’s explaining why she chose the special moniker.

“Jace. My sweet baby boy,” the singer, 34, captioned a picture of the newborn on Instagram on Friday, November 30. “When I found out Jace meant ‘healing’ I knew right then that was his name. He has been every bit of healing since I found out we were being blessed with another baby. I love you so much baby boy. #mommasboy.”

Kramer and Caussin, 31, already share 2-year-old daughter Jolie and couldn’t help but gush over the infant’s arrival.

“Our hearts are so full. And we are so thankful for our sweet rainbow baby boy,” the “I’ve Done Love” crooner told Us in a statement. “We have been through quite the journey and we can’t wait to continue it as a family of 4!”

The One Tree Hill alum opened up about going through a string of miscarriages before getting pregnant with the baby boy in an episode of her podcast, “Wind Down with Jana Kramer,” in June.

“We’re so excited, but at the same point, it’s all just in God’s hands. It’s just such a scary process because it’s a true miracle … I mean It seems so easy, when you look at some people, but other times it’s like, it’s a miracle,” Kramer said. “It’s been a tough journey. We have lost our last two pregnancies, so it’s been really rough.”

The couple have been through many of ups and downs over the years, with the former NFL star’s infidelity making headlines in 2016. Caussin hoped to have a “redo” with baby No. 2, according to Kramer.

“He’s really excited about having another baby and just being really present and there for me because he wasn’t that way with Jolie,” she told Us in July.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!