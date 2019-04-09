After Jana Kramer revealed that husband Mike Caussin had a sex addiction relapse about a year ago, the couple are moving forward with their marriage … and explaining to Us Weekly how the NFL alum has been straying on the straight and narrow in the months since the setback.

“It’s been a combination of meditation, 12-Step meetings, therapy,” Caussin, 32, told Us at a live recording of Kramer’s “Whine Down” podcast sponsored by Thrive Market earlier this month. “I have a weekly men’s group that I go to [in which] we all kind of keep each other in check. Just trying to be as honest as I can with Jana and with the people in my support system. … Those are just things that I do that keep me in my right mind and keep me sober and keep me healthy.”

Caussin and Kramer, 35 — who are the parents of daughter Jolie, 3, and son Jace, 4 months — divulged the “massive relapse” during a March episode of “Whine Down,” two and a half years after the former athlete’s first cheating scandal made headlines. On the podcast, Caussin clarified that the latest incident involved “no sex” and that “there wasn’t any other affair since that moment.”

The One Tree Hill alum elaborated: “Yes, it wasn’t physical out of the marriage, but it was something where the action was basically … We’re just basically happy that someone didn’t show up. … I showed up at the hotel instead, if you really want to know.”

Kramer revealed her mindset regarding relapses at the same event. “Here’s the thing: Whether you’re an addict or not, something could always happen,” she told Us. “Anyone can cheat. Someone can cheat right now or tomorrow. … Of course, [with] an addict, I think there’s always that chance that it’s a higher chance, but I also know that where he’s at now, and the work we’ve done in our relationship … He’s got to live day by day, and in this moment today, I know he’s sober and he’s healthy and we’re happy.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!