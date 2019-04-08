In it for the long haul! Jana Kramer’s relationship with Mike Caussin started on a bumpy note, but she knew he was The One so she forgave him for his indiscretions and moved forward.

“I actually wanted to work on it, ‘cause he had effed up in the very beginning … even when we were dating. And if he didn’t actually really want to work on it, he could have easily have been like, ‘Yeah, whatever, next.’ And I could have too,” the One Tree Hill alum, 35, explained on the Monday, April 8, episode of her “Whine Down” podcast. “I could have been like, ‘Oh, he screwed up, next.’ But I didn’t. … I really liked him.”

Kramer and Caussin, 32, who tied the knot in May 2015, still work just as hard to make their relationship work, through good times and bad. “It’s so easy to get divorced nowadays. It’s so easy. So it’s, like, you have to work at it. It’s hard. It sucks. Some days, it literally sucks,” the “Whiskey” singer confessed. “I would say that in the times in chaos is when I love him the most because it’s like, ‘OK, we’re here, doing this together.’”

The former NFL star feels the same way and always has the “I Got the Boy” crooner’s back when things get tough. “We both are empathetic to how hard it is, so when it gets hard, we both want to help each other and pick each other up and reassure one another, like, ‘Hey, we’re doing this. Our kids are healthy, our kids are alive, we’re providing for them.’” Caussin explained of their children, daughter Jolie, 3, and son Jace, 4 months. “So when you think of it in that kind of view, you’re like, ‘Hey, you know what? We’re OK.’”

Kramer and Caussin have experienced many highs and lows throughout their relationship. Us Weekly broke the news in September 2016 that the athlete had cheated on the actress with multiple women and suffered from sex addiction. The duo briefly split before reconciling in December 2017, but last month, Caussin admitted that he had a “massive” relapse a year ago and was almost unfaithful to Kramer again.

Despite the incident, the Dancing With the Stars alum exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, April 2, that she’s proud of the work Caussin has done to better himself. “[Another relapse] could happen, but here’s the thing: Whether you’re an addict or not, something could always happen. Anyone can cheat. Someone can cheat right now or tomorrow,” she noted. “I think, of course, being man addict, I think there’s always that chance that it’s higher, but I also know … where he’s at now and the work we’ve done in our relationship.”

She added: “He’s got to live day by day, and in this moment today, I know he’s sober and he’s healthy and we’re happy.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!