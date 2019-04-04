Staying mindful. Jana Kramer opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about the possibility of her husband, Mike Caussin, suffering another sex addiction relapse.

“It could happen, but here’s the thing: Whether you’re an addict or not, something could always happen,” the One Tree Hill alum, 35, told Us at a live “Whine Down” podcast recording and meet and greet, sponsored by Thrive Market, on Tuesday, April 2. “Anyone can cheat. Someone can cheat right now or tomorrow.”

However, Kramer understands the gravity of Caussin’s particular situation. “I think, of course, being an addict, I think there’s always that chance that it’s a higher chance, but I also know … where he’s at now and the work we’ve done in our relationship,” she added. “He’s got to live day by day, and in this moment today, I know he’s sober and he’s healthy and we’re happy.”

The couple, who are parents of daughter Jolie, 3, and son Jace, 4 months, came clean about his “massive” relapse during a March episode of their podcast. “It wasn’t physical out of the marriage, but it was something where the action was basically … We’re just basically happy that someone didn’t show up. … I showed up at the hotel instead,” Kramer explained.

The former NFL player, 32, noted that he has been in treatment for nearly three years but has only been sober for one year. While detailing the incident, Caussin admitted that he and his wife have “other things” that they consider cheating beyond sex outside of their marriage.

The pair tied the knot in May 2015. Us broke the news in September 2016 that Caussin was unfaithful with multiple women during their marriage. The duo ultimately reconciled after a brief split and renewed their vows in December 2017.

“We talked about it and we came to the decision to really open up, kind of play that last card that we had,” the former athlete told Us on Tuesday of sharing his relapse story. “We’re pitching and talking about being open and vulnerable in your relationship. If we’re going to do that — especially doing the podcast — and take it on the road and do everything, we want to make sure we’re open and vulnerable with everybody else. The last part about that was the addiction piece, so we just wanted to be completely open.”

Kramer reiterated that their fans appreciate the transparency. “We’ve had so many people come up to us, and he’s had brothers come up to him at meetings and be like, ‘Hey, my wife listened to it, and she really learned a lot about maybe what I was going through,’” the singer recalled. “So I think it’s just been really great because people [are] able to connect to it and that’s just what we want to do. We want to connect with everybody.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus

