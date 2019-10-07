



The episode starts with an interview with Catherine Oxenberg about NXIVM, but after the interview ends, Kramer, 35, is reluctant to continue taping. “I really don’t want to be here right now,” she tells the podcast producers.

Caussin, 32, then explains their current drama, saying that he received a topless photo from a woman he didn’t know on Saturday, October 5, just before going out on a date with Kramer. The athlete, a recovering sex addict, says he didn’t want to upset Kramer, so he deleted the text. But Kramer — who shares daughter Jolie, 3, and son Jace, 10 months, with Caussin — found the text anyway on his Apple Watch and didn’t know what to believe.

“I saw it, and … my heart just fell. I was like, it’s here. It’s happened again. I’m such a f—king idiot … Like, how is this happening again?” she says, referencing Caussin’s past cheating scandal. “I don’t want to live this kind of life. We just moved into this beautiful house, and we had our second kid, and we fought so hard. Why is this happening again?”

The One Tree Hill alum also brings up her husband’s past relapse, which she previously talked about on the podcast in March. “Whether he ends up meeting with someone or not … That last relapse, he almost did, and I was going to sign the papers,” she says in the new episode. “So it’s like, he gets even close to the fire, and I’m gone. I’m like, does he not know that and realize that and love our family enough?”

Kramer explains in the episode that she has trouble trusting the former NFL player. “I love you, Mike, but like, you’re a good liar,” she says. “Like, you passed the lie detector test, you know what I mean? … I’ve seen you look me in the eye and tell me what your truth was, but it wasn’t your truth.”

She continues: “So I’m kinda caught in this weird, like, what do I believe? Was it just a fluke? I don’t know. … So I’m like, do I keep asking for signs, or are these my signs to f–king get out of Dodge? Sorry, this is just really fresh.”

In the episode, Caussin acknowledges how painful the situation is for his wife of four years. “I understand and I truly am empathetic to the fact that her seeing something that was deleting that wasn’t brought to her attention by me in a healthy way is extremely triggering,” he says. “And yeah, it’s a boundary to not delete things, something we have mutually discussed and agreed on.”

He adds: “It’s just one of those things that’s just difficult to navigate. It’s beyond hurtful to see Jana hurt and upset and feel things that she feels because of the things I’ve done in the past.”

The couple is still tense when the podcast ends — “I’m not ready to look at him yet, because I don’t know what I’m looking at,” Kramer says — but an Instagram caption Kramer posted on Monday, October 7, offers more of a resolution.

“Because the podcast didn’t end great … today we are good, and have grown stronger from it,” the country singer wrote.

Kramer revealed on Instagram that she and Caussin originally didn’t want to released a podcast episode this week, especially because they had a “very long and intense 24 hours of not talking to each other.”

“Those of you may not understand the trauma and the pain around what we talked about and openly shared so please be nice and know we ended up keeping the episode because we hope it can help,” she continued. “See that’s the thing. None of this has been easy with our shares but we just hope along the way we are able to help others out there not feel so alone. … If you’re both willing to fight you can get stronger on the other side. Love y’all and really appreciate the support.”

