



As Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin know, the family that works out together, stays together. That’s proven especially true in the midst of their latest marriage scandal.

On Wednesday, October 23, Kramer stopped by the Us Weekly studios with her personal trainer Erin Oprea to talk about Strong by Zumba, the pro’s music-based, body-weight fitness program. There, the singer revealed that staying fit as a family has helped keep their marriage strong since she found a photo of a topless woman in her husband’s text messages.

“We love to work out together. Family workouts with her,” Kramer told Us, referring to Oprea.

“And they do — all of them. Even Jace comes out with his walker,” the pro — who also trains Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris and Kelsea Ballerini — said of Kramer’s 10-month-old son.

The One Tree Hill alum added that she and Caussin get competitive when they exercise together. “Am I better when we work out? Yes and then Mike’s over there like, ‘This is so hard.’ And I’m like, ‘Yes it is and I’m doing just fine.’ But we have different strengths.” Added Kramer, “He’s better on arms, so. But I’m very competitive.”

The 35-year-old star — who also shares daughter Jolie, 3, with the former pro athlete — has had a rough few weeks. Ever since she talked about the latest scandal with her husband, a recovering sex addict, on the October 6 “Whine Down” podcast, she’s focused on taking care of herself and getting through it.

“For me, working out is my sanity,” she told Us, “and whenever I know Erin’s coming over — even just going for a walk — that is the place where I come back and I’m like, ‘All right, I feel good and I feel balanced.’ And when I’m not, and I have to look in the mirror and be like, ‘Well, have I worked out today?’”

“So it’s like I have to reflect it on myself. Why am I getting agitated today? Maybe ‘cause I didn’t work out or maybe because of everything else, but it’s just working out — it’s 100 percent how I stay level.”