You know the saying: The couple that works out together, stays together. That certainly seems to be the case for celebrity couples who hit the gym together. In any case, besides strengthening their relationships with extra time to bond as they sweat their way through jogs, yoga classes or HIIT sessions, these power couples are strengthening their already amazing bodies. Sometimes, they even pick up tips from the other’s fitness regimen!

Jennifer Lopez, for example, has always stayed in great physical shape. But since she started dating her fiancé, former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez, in 2017, she’s really stepped up her exercise game. A-Rod introduced her to his longtime trainer Romero Dodd. Since then, she traded in her mostly cardio workouts for weight lifting circuits, focusing on muscles and strengthening. And it’s clear that she’s never looked better.

“Everyone does resistance training, but she’s more being sculpted, meaning, every exercise she does is for a purpose and a reason,” Dodd told Us in January 2019. “There’s a lot of things that we don’t do because it would make her look masculine or boyish or maybe over-muscular. My formula is more like art work. I look at things that need to come off and things that need to be added.” Continued the pro, “My philosophy is tiny and tight. My goal is to make her tiny and tight — not bigger and bulky.”

Not to mention, working out with your spouse or partner gives you an automatic workout buddy and extra motivation. Julianne Hough told Us in April 2019 that, while she’d always stayed active with group classes, yoga and plenty of dancing and outdoor sports, joining her husband, Brooks Laich, in his weight-heavy garage gym is good for their relationship too. “It actually helps us bond, because, you know, it’s his interest,” she said.

Scroll through to see photos of hot and sexy stars exercising together!