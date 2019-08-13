Despite appearances, celebrity moms are mere mortals with real bodies just like the rest of Us. And while many in the spotlight lose pregnancy weight fast for specific acting roles or other reasons, many do their post-baby slim downs on their own time frame. No matter the methods employed, losing the baby weight is hard work. And Us salutes the brave Hollywood women who have debuted their post-baby body transformations in 2019.

Everyone from Pippa Middleton — who made a splash in a white bikini about two months after giving birth — to Jana Kramer to Kenya Moore to Kate Upton have showed off their postpartum figures this year. While the women used different diets, eating plans and fitness regimens, one thing’s for sure: Stars know a lot about health, wellness and weight loss. Even if some of them have the benefit of personal trainers and chefs, it still takes discipline to change your habits after a major life event — and you can learn a lot by following their techniques.

And they’ve also faced their own share of challenges at the gym and with their former exercise routines. As Carrie Underwood noted on Instagram two months after welcoming her second son, “I’m going to be honest, ‘bouncing back’ after having Jacob has been much more difficult than after I had Isaiah and I’ve been pretty hard on myself lately,” she wrote, adding in a relatable note that she felt “my body has not belonged to me.” Yet she still shared an inspirational message with fans and other new moms: “I’m going to keep staying the path because it is a journey and as long as I’m always working towards my goals, one day I’ll reach them. I’m going to take it day by day, smile at the girl in the mirror, and work out because I love this body and all it has done and will continue to do!”

