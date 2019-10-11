



“I told Michael the other day, I was just like, ‘I don’t believe that there won’t be another time, and that sucks to have to feel that,’” Kramer, 35, says in the episode. “Because how can I believe that when I’ve heard so many times ‘I’ll never do it again. I’ll never do it again.’ So, it kinda puts me in this really awkward situation, and it makes me look weak to be continuing to stick around whether he did something or he didn’t. And I believe that he didn’t. Like, I know it wasn’t a real person, I know all those things. But it doesn’t matter.”

When her producer asks for clarification, the One Tree Hill alum says, “I’m not saying it’s weak to stay, I’m not saying it’s weak to leave. I’m just saying for me personally and where I’m at and how many times… I’m now like, it’s weakening me by staying.”

In the October 6 episode of “Whine Down,” Kramer and Caussin, 32, revealed that the athlete had received a photo of a topless woman and had deleted the text so as not to upset his wife — but Kramer later discovered it anyway.

In Sunday’s episode, Caussin says he’s surprised by the amount of flak Kramer gets on social media for staying with him. “This is news to me that people are reaching out to Jana saying whatever, that I’m probably still cheating or I’ll never stop. I’m like, ‘Are you f—king kidding me?’”

Kramer brings up the people who don’t believe sex addiction is real, and the NFL alum has strong words for those skeptics: “They can go f—k themselves.”

Near the end of the episode, the couple talk about the path forward. “I’m starting an EMDR around just the trauma of the discovery. I think that’s such a heavy piece for me,” Kramer says, likely referring to the Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing psychotherapy treatment.

“But with Mike, too, I think he’s going to try other things that will help, hopefully, in situations,” the country singer adds. “And him knowing the depth of where my trauma goes with discovery, maybe that will be helpful with him not … just thinking of himself.”

The couple, who have been married since 2015 and who share two kids, weathered a cheating scandal in 2016 and then a “massive” sex addiction relapse in the last two years.

The next episode of “Whine Down” goes live on Sunday, October 13.

