Love alert! Jana Kramer is known for being honest about all things personal — and Us Weekly is taking a look back at her best quotes about love, romance and relationships to prove it.

The One Tree Hill alum has had her fair share of ups and downs in the romance department, having been married twice — to Jonathan Schaech from 2010 to 2011 and to Michael Gambino in 2004 — before tying the knot with husband Mike Caussin in 2015.

The couple have been married for more than four years, but they’ve had many storms to weather along the way. In August 2016, the pair, who are parents to two children, Jolie, 3, and Jace, 13 months, separated. Shortly after, Us broke the news that Caussin, 32, had cheated on Kramer, 36, with multiple women and was seeking treatment for sex addiction.

In December 2017, the pair renewed their vows, and in January 2018, the “Why Ya Wanna” singer told Us exclusively that “I don’t know what tomorrow can bring or the next day, but I just know that we’re both actively working at it.”

The couple revealed in March 2019 that the former NFL star had suffered a “massive” relapse in his sex addiction a year prior. Then, in October 2019, in an episode of their podcast, the couple opened up about Caussin receiving a topless photo from a woman on his phone, which Kramer saw.

