



“I’ve always said a baby is not going to fix a marriage until it fixed ours,” the One Tree Hill alum, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively at iHeart Radio’s CoCal Country at the Brewery on Saturday, September 7. “I have a hard time because … people always say that’s not going to help your relationship, but it helped ours. Having Jace literally saved our marriage.”

The retired NFL player, 32, went on to tell Us, “I think it’s a little different because we weren’t like, ‘We’re having a hard time. Let’s try to have a kid and make it all better.’ It was, ‘We’re having a hard time [and] you found out you’re pregnant.’ It wasn’t like we had a discussion about how it could solve [our relationship].”

Kramer noted that they didn’t have to save their relationship.“I could have [had Jace] myself,” the “Beautiful Lies” singer said.

She and the athlete welcomed Jace in November 2018. He joined older sister, Jolie, 3. Eight months after her birth, Kramer and Caussin briefly split when the Virginia native cheated on Kramer with multiple women. The couple renewed their vows in December 2017 after Caussin completed 60 days in treatment for a sex addiction.

Now that the “Whine Down” podcast cohosts are parents to two kids, they think that they’re doing “a really good job” of balancing time with the siblings. “Jace is a baby right now,” the actress told Us. “We definitely spend some great one-on-one time with him, but with Jolie … I’ll take her on, like, little mommy-daughter [trips]. It’s good to do some separate things like that, but then also as a family too. I think keeping the family unit together is … really important too.”

Caussin added, “Because Jace is still young … he won’t remember right now. So when Jolie asks for one of us, we’re good at trading off. It’s like, if I’m with Jace at the moment and she wants Mommy, then OK. If she wants me, then we trade off. We just keep Jolie happy because then … she’s not feeling neglected in any way.”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

