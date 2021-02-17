Don’t come for her man! Jana Kramer defended her relationship with Mike Caussin after a troll said they should “just get divorced already.”

The country singer, 37, clapped back at critics on social media earlier this week after a social media user shared an article in which Kramer admitted that she still has a hard time fully trusting Caussin, 33.

“When You don’t know the ins and out about addiction and the work we continue to do you shouldn’t speak on it.. We are open because we are helping people do the work to become stronger just like we have,” she wrote on Twitter on Monday, February 15. “So no thanks. Not gonna divorce a good man.”

In a second tweet, Kramer added: “Apparently everyone has a picture perfect relationship. SMH.”

The “Whiskey” singer admitted that it hasn’t been easy as she sent a message to anyone who may be struggling through similar challenges. She noted, “It takes a lot of hard work to dive in and do therapy to see the good bad and ugly of yourself and your partner. Fight the good fight. You will be stronger. So will your marriage. So will YOU.”

On Tuesday, Kramer addressed the Twitter troll once again. “It takes too much of my time to defend to those that don’t listen every week and that don’t know us,” she said of her relationship and openness about the difficulties she and Caussin have faced.

The Michigan native added, “But telling someone to divorce is just wrong. They will never understand. But guess what. That’s okay. Just makes me want to continue to fight harder and love deeper.”

Kramer has been open about the ups and downs in her marriage to the former tight end. Last month, she spoke candidly with Us Weekly about the cheating scandal that threatened to destroy her relationship, admitting that she’s not completely over her trust issues.

“I trust him today. He’s showing up today. He’s showing up as a father, he’s showing up as a husband and he’s living with integrity,” the One Tree Hill alum said. “And I had to do my work to continue to trust him the next day after that. And to continue to see his growth and our growth together. I do trust my husband. Can [I say] 1000 percent? I don’t know if I can say that. I just … I trust my husband today.”

Kramer and the former NFL player detailed their marriage struggles in a September 2020 book called The Good Fight. Kramer admitted to Us that “rehashing those things is never really easy to talk about.”

Us broke the news that the former athlete cheated on Kramer in 2016. After his infidelity went public, Caussin sought treatment for sex addiction. The pair separated temporarily but reconciled.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, welcomed daughter Jolie in January 2016. They renewed their vows in December 2017 and welcomed a son named Jace the following November.