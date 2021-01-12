Jana Kramer ‘Would Love’ 2 More Kids With Mike Caussin After His Vasectomy

Family of six? Jana Kramer exclusively told Us Weekly that she “would love” to have four kids with her husband, Mike Caussin.

“I’m 37, so I would love more, but honestly … I just don’t know if I’m emotionally strong enough to handle another miscarriage,” the One Tree Hill alum told Us on Monday, January 11, while promoting her One Brick wine brand’s launch. “So that’s the only little asterix, and I don’t know how I would feel if I didn’t carry the baby. Because I love being pregnant minus the fact of throwing up. I thought I felt the most beautiful when I was pregnant.”

The actress, who is the mother of daughter Jolie, 4, and son Jace, 2, described her plans to “do more research on surrogacy.” She noted that adoption was also “definitely an option.”

The Michigan native told Us, “All of this stuff costs money, so we’ve got to, like, sit down [and talk about it.] It’s expensive.”

She and the former professional football player, 33, are “not closing the door” on expanding their family and recently had a Zoom appointment with their fertility doctor. “We’ll know within the next week or so if we’re going forward or not,” the “Beautiful Lies” singer said.

Kramer first spoke about why she and Caussin were “weighing options” during a “Whine Down” podcast episode last month, saying that they are “tempted” to have a third child because their youngest is “getting bigger.”

That being said, Jolie and Jace are currently at “prime ages” for family activities, the athlete noted at the time. “If we end up having a third, we’re not gonna sacrifice Jolie and Jace’s enjoyment so we’re gonna be lugging a third along for the ride,” the Virginia native explained.

Jolie “really wants a sister,” Kramer told Us on Monday. “She thought I had a baby in my belly the other day,” the Dancing With the Stars alum said. “I guess I ate too much pizza.”

For now, Kramer is focusing on One Brick, and the “big wine drinker” told Us about the brand’s red blend and chardonnay. “I wanted to make a wine that was affordable, but tasted like a million bucks,” the country singer said. “I’m super pumped. So excited.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi