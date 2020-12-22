Future family of five? Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin talked about the potential for baby No. 3 one year after the athlete’s vasectomy.

“We have an appointment,” the One Tree Hill alum, 37, said in a Monday, December 21, “Whine Down” podcast episode, noting that she and the former professional football player, 33, are “just weighing options.”

The actress, who shares daughter Jolie, 4, and son Jace, 2, with Caussin, explained, “I would want two more. … It’s a lot to think about. I had hyperemesis [gravidarum] with Jace and pretty much with Jolie too. I puked all the way. I had miscarriages. We talked about maybe me not carrying because if we had one shot at it, my body is maybe not the best body to carry it.”

She and the Virginia native are on the fence because their children are at the “prime ages” of doing family activities. “If we end up having a third, we’re not gonna sacrifice Jolie and Jace’s enjoyment so we’re gonna be lugging a third along for the ride,” Caussin explained.

The couple, however, are tempted now that their son is “getting bigger.”

Kramer gave birth to Jolie and Jace in 2016 and 2018, respectively. Caussin got a vasectomy in April 2019, which his wife documented via social media. “I’m actually struggling,” the former tight end said while holding “pees on his balls” in bed.

That same month, Kramer exclusively told Us Weekly that she and Caussin weren’t interested in expanding their family. “We’re done,” she said at the time. “But we might adopt later in life. … Our family of four [is] everything I ever dreamed and wanted.”

Last month, the “Beautiful Lies” singer revealed the name she and her husband had chosen for their possible third child.

“If we had another kid and we had a girl, she’d be named Charlie,” the Michigan native wrote on her Instagram Story in November. “Jolie was always gonna be Jolie, and Jace … at first was Grayson, then we went Carter and then Jace.”