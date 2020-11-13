Planning ahead! Jana Kramer and her husband, Mike Caussin, aren’t expecting a third child, but they already have a name in mind if the time comes.

The couple revealed the moniker during a Q&A session via Kramer’s Instagram Story on Thursday, November 12. The One Tree Hill alum, 36, also shared how the pair chose names for their daughter Jolie, 4, and son, Jace, 23 months.

“If we had another kid and we had a girl, she’d be named Charlie,” Kramer said. “Jolie was always gonna be Jolie, and Jace … at first was Carter?”

Caussin, 33, replied, “Grayson,” to which Kramer added, “Grayson, then we went Carter and then Jace.”

The “I Got the Boy” singer detailed the meaning behind Jace’s name after his birth in November 2018, when she shared a photo of her newborn in the hospital via Instagram.

“Jace. My sweet baby boy. When I found out Jace meant ‘healing’ I knew right then that was his name,” Kramer wrote at the time. “He has been every bit of healing since I found out we were being blessed with another baby. I love you so much baby boy.”

Kramer frequently shares photos of her children on social media, but Caussin didn’t agree with the decision at first. The former professional football player opened up about his initial feelings about putting their kids in the public eye during the Monday, November 9, episode of their “Whine Down” podcast.

“I wasn’t completely comfortable at the beginning, but I became comfortable with sharing the kids so much,” he explained. “But then I was on board with it, and we never really discussed my reservations around it. But I’m all for it, and that’s our decision as a couple.”

Caussin added that if he and Kramer got divorced it would “crush” him to see their kids on social media. He added that it would be a “big” deal for him to see another man in the photos.

The “Whiskey” singer and Caussin — who tied the knot in 2015 — have faced some ups and downs in their marriage over the years. Us Weekly broke the news of Caussin’s infidelity in 2016. The duo called it quits on their marriage and the athlete later entered rehab for sex addiction treatment. However, Caussin and Kramer reconciled and renewed their vows in December 2017.

Although their struggles have been in the public eye, Kramer told Us in April 2019 that she hopes that she and Caussin can speak to their children about their past issues.

“I definitely think that’s going to be hard, because unfortunately, when they’re old enough, they’re going to Google,” Kramer said at the time. “I personally would like for them to hear it from us first before they Google. They’ll never know specifics. That’s something that we’re not going to go, ‘Oh, your dad cheated.’ That’s not healthy for anyone to know. So it’s just, ‘Yes, this is your father’s addiction, but look at where we’re at now.'”