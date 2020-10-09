Jana Kramer Defends Going on a Family Vacation During COVID-19 Pandemic

Quitting quarantine! Jana Kramer, Mike Caussin and their two kids left on their first solo vacation as a family of four on Thursday, October 8, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Whenever we have traveled with them in the past, there was always work attached to it,” the actress, 36, captioned an Instagram selfie with daughter Jolie, 4, and son Jace, 22 months. “This time no work, and all fun. Also, first time on a plane since March. And COVID or not I’m still that crazy lady that wipes down every seat nook and cranny. #jolieselfie.”

In the social media upload, Kramer and the former professional football player, 33, smiled while wearing face masks. The “Untouchable” singer held her son while Jolie snapped the selfie in a Minnie Mouse-patterned mask.

While some of the Michigan native’s Instagram followers supported Kramer’s decision to travel during the pandemic, others slammed the choice and questioned why Jace wasn’t wearing a mask.

“Jace is luckily under 2, so he doesn’t have to,” the One Tree Hill alum replied. “Or we wouldn’t have come. We just all needed it honestly. And we rented an Airbnb so we feel isolated but still able to be in a new place etc.” (The CDC has advised children younger than 2 not to wear masks due to the danger of suffocation.)

Kramer went on to write that her little ones deserved to go to the beach after not going anywhere for seven months, adding, “I don’t want to be in a car for 12 hours with two toddlers. I’m adult enough to wash my hands, wear masks and take the precautions. … We did it safely, but also sane. The airlines and airports were all doing a great job today so if I want to get on a plane with my kids then I’m going to do that. And I sprayed their hands a million times.”

The “Whine Down” podcast host was previously bashed for traveling to Canada in March to film a project.

“I laid in bed and … I was shaking, having a panic attack. I was just like, ‘We made the absolute worst decision ever,’” Kramer exclusively told Us Weekly of the experience the following month. “I’m crying and shaking and my husband’s, like, trying to calm me down. My body was convulsing, and he’s just like, ‘You know, call your agents. Tell them, like, you want to go home.’ And I’m like, ‘But then, you know, then I’ll ruin production, like, what am I supposed to do?’”

While the country singer listened to producers and stayed on set, she left with her family when she heard the U.S. borders were being shut down.

Amid quarantine with Jolie and Jace, she and Caussin were willing to do “anything” to keep the little ones “entertained and active.” Kramer explained to Us in April: “Usually, we just have our playroom, but now the house is their playroom. We have a tent in our master bedroom that we put up for them [and] the laundry basket is now like a boat. In the living room, my husband cut a cardboard box and it’s a house.”