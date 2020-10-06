Love is a battlefield. Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin are reflecting on the arguments that they’ve had throughout their relationship.

During a live virtual event for their “Whine Down” podcast on Monday, October 5, the longtime couple answered a question about what they most commonly fight over. “All of the above, everything,” Caussin said, while Kramer added, “No. I would say, probably your defensiveness.”

Caussin, 33, then brought up Kramer’s “constant questioning” as something that’s caused tension. “But the questioning, let me just say, there is more like, ‘Do you want an apple?’” the One Tree Hill alum, 36, said. “He gets annoyed with me asking if he wants an apple.”

The retired NFL tight end chimed in: “It’s like, ‘What are you doing?’ ‘I’m going to the bathroom.’ ‘Oh, what are you doing after that?’ ‘I don’t know.’”

The twosome then discussed their biggest pet peeves they have for one another. “Probably when I say I’m gonna, like, look at the weather, but then I do five things before I look at the weather app,” Kramer explained. “I’ll be, like, ‘Oh, I got a text. Oh, I saw this one.’”

The “I Got the Boy” singer added, “He’s like, ‘Have you checked the weather?’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah. Give me one second.’ And then I’ll do it.”

Caussin, for his part, said: “If I move something … Say she’s like, ‘Hey, can you put that beer bottle and put it away?’ I’ll be, like, ‘Yeah.’ And I’ll move it like a step over from where it has to go. So, I won’t just do it right away. I’ll put it off and be like, ‘I’ll be walking that way later. So, then I’ll throw it away.’”

Kramer and Caussin have been married since 2015. They welcomed their daughter Jolie, 4, in 2016 and son Jace, 22 months, in 2018.

The pair have weathered many storms over the course of their marriage. Us Weekly broke the news of Caussin’s infidelity in 2016 and the former athlete later entered rehab for sex addiction treatment. They split that same year, but later reconciled and renewed their vows in December 2017.

Kramer and Caussin have also been vocal about their fights over the years, both big and small. In 2019, the “Why Ya Wanna” revealed that the duo purposely argue in front of their kids.

“It’s definitely hard because, you know, that’s one of the things that we still need to get better at … having healthy arguments,” she told Romper. “But also, you know, a therapist told us that it’s really important for kids to not see the perfect family. It’s important for kids to see a healthy argument with resolve.”

The couple recently released a new self-help book titled The Good Fight, where they detailed aspects of their rocky relationship. Kramer shared how she had learned to trust Caussin again.

“I see him showing up as a father and a husband, and I see his words matching his actions,” she wrote. “How he is showing up looks different than before, which helps me trust him.”