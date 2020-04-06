Jana Kramer Candidly Details Her Fights With Husband Mike Caussin

Talking it out. Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin had a candid discussion about how they each handled their most recent argument — and it all went down over a shelf.

During the Sunday, April 5, episode of the pair’s “Whine Down With Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin” podcast, Kramer, 36, and Caussin, 33, decided to open up about their latest spat because they thought it could “be helpful to other people” going through similar situations. “This past week we’ve been good, the week before was rough. Usually, we’re in ruts for just a couple days,” the former New England Patriots tight end admitted, prompting the “I Got the Boy” singer to note that their recent fight lasted “about a week.”

After Caussin built a new addition to the couple’s home, Kramer questioned her husband’s efforts. While the One Tree Hill alum noted that she’s naturally inquisitive, she acknowledged how her actions may not have been well-received by the former professional athlete.

“I can look back and see that and so it’s something I can, for sure, be better at and be more mindful [of in the future],” she explained. “I don’t want you to feel like an idiot. I don’t want you to feel like what you’re doing is questioned.”

Caussin said that this form of communication is something “that we gotta work on,” noting that there’s “a difference between a question out of curiosity and being challenged.”

“When you question something, the way y’all wives [do] — I know, we’re just overly generalizing right now for the sake of the argument — is it feels like we’re being challenged,” he said. “A man’s mindset is like mine, where it’s ‘The only reason she would ask me is because clearly she has an issue with it.’”

Kramer, for her part, insisted that such questions are being misinterpreted. “I genuinely was just like, ‘Oh wow, is it gonna be sturdy on those rocks?’ Because in my mind, I just genuinely didn’t think that they were going to be and it had nothing to do to question you. I can totally see how you take that though,” she said, adding, “You’re obviously taking it the wrong way.”

She teased the episode via Instagram on Monday, April 6, and questioned what contributed to them both being in the wrong.

“We fought about a shelf. Hahaha. I mean c’mon a shelf,” she wrote. “But it’s so much more than that. Was I asking too many questions? Was my own anxiety and fears rubbing off and I was taking that out on him? Was he being defensive? Did we have bad communication the past few weeks …. YUP. But this is how we dealt with it and praying we aren’t alone in that.”

Kramer and Caussin tied the knot in 2015 and share daughter Jolie, 4, and son Jace, 16 months.

Their marriage has overcome many challenges, including Caussin’s infidelity that led him to seek treatment for sex addiction. However, in January, Kramer revealed the technique the couple uses to establish trust. “When I had mentioned the 24-hour rule last episode that got slaughtered in the media because, you know, it’s like, ‘So you’re saying someone can lie?’ but I wasn’t,” she explained on their podcast. “What I was even saying is when someone has a character defect of lying all the time, sometimes they just need a space to be like, ‘Oh crap, that was a lie. I need to go back and fix it.’”