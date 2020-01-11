Making it work. Jana Kramer and her husband, Mike Caussin, are doing what’s best for their marriage despite critics analyzing their relationship.

“When I had mentioned the 24-hour rule last episode that got slaughtered in the media because, you know, it’s like, ‘So you’re saying someone can lie?’ but I wasn’t,” the “I Got the Boy” singer, 36, explained in an exclusive clip of her “Whine Down” podcast.

She continued, “What I was even saying is when someone has a character defect of lying all the time, sometimes they just need a space to be like, ‘Oh crap, that was a lie. I need to go back and fix it,’ so that they’re not scared and they don’t hold on to it and they don’t justify it. So that is just something that works for us.”

Kramer faced backlash after she revealed how she and Caussin, 32, work through their trust issues. The couple have battled the former NFL player’s sex addiction and infidelity throughout their four-year marriage.

On the January 5 episode of her podcast, Kramer responded to a listener who asked her, “How do you rebuild trust when even his love is a trigger?”

The One Tree Hill alum replied, “That’s what I’ve always been trying to find, though. How do you rebuild trust? I think it’s just time. Time and a lot of therapy, and a lot of proven, consistent, rigorous honesty.”

Kramer and Causin found one method that made a big change in their marriage.

“[It’s] the 24-hour rule. You have 24 hours if you lie to come back and say, ‘Hey, you know what? I messed up. That was a lie.’ And that shows change. That shows some honesty. That shows a little growth. But I would say, get therapy because it’s worth it,” she said.

The pair sparked speculation that they had called it quits when she posted an emotional message via Instagram on December 30.

“2019. Ur coming to a very interesting end … and for now, all I have to say is… Time heals all wounds,” she captioned a solemn photo of herself.

On January 1, Kramer further fueled the split rumors when she removed the word “wife” from her Instagram bio and removed Caussin’s name from the title of their joint podcast, “Whine Down w/ Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin.” However, the next day she returned the word “wife” and Caussin’s name back to her bio and podcast title, respectively.

A source told Us Weekly on January 3 that the couple, who are the parents of daughter Jolie, 3, and son Jace, 13 months, are making their marriage a top priority.

“There are ups and downs with them, but they are working through it right now,” the insider revealed. “Jana and Mike are looking towards a strong 2020.”