Jana Kramer recorded an episode of her ‘Whine Down’ podcast without Mike Caussin and delved into their trust struggles amid rumors the couple has split.

“It’s a new year, new us …” Kramer, 36, began in the Sunday, January 5, episode of the podcast, during which she was joined by some mom friends including Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson.

Toward the end of the episode, Kramer and her guests discussed trust issues in response to a challenging question from an advice-seeking listener. “How do you rebuild trust when even his love is a trigger?” the listener asked.

Kramer offered her thoughts based on her four-year marriage to Caussin, 32. “That’s what I’ve always been trying to find, though,” she reflected. “How do you rebuild trust? I think it’s just time. Time and a lot of therapy, and a lot of proven, consistent, rigorous honesty.”

The One Tree Hill alum, who has stuck by Caussin through his sex addiction and past infidelity, offered a tip she and the former NFL player learned from therapy. “[It’s] the 24-hour rule. You have 24 hours if you lie to come back and say, ‘Hey, you know what? I messed up. That was a lie.’ And that shows change. That shows some honesty. That shows a little growth. But I would say, get therapy because it’s worth it.”

Kramer sparked split rumors on December 30 when she posted a cryptic Instagram message. “2019. Ur coming to a very interesting end … and for now, all I have to say is… Time heals all wounds,” she wrote, captioning a photo of herself looking solemn.

2019 was a rocky year for the duo, who revealed on “Whine Down” in March that Caussin had recently suffered a sex addiction relapse. In October, they told listeners that Kramer found a photo of a topless woman on his phone.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly last week, however, that Kramer and Caussin haven’t given up on their marriage. “There are ups and downs with them, but they are working through it right now,” the source revealed. “Jana and Mike are looking towards a strong 2020.”

On Monday, January 6, the country singer posted an Instagram Stories video of Caussin cradling their 13-month old son, Jace, as well as photos of herself cozying up to the athlete.

Kramer and Caussin, who wed in 2015, are also the parents of 3-year-old daughter Jolie.