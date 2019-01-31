Where does the time go? Jana Kramer’s daughter, Jolie Rae, celebrated her third birthday on Thursday, January 31 — and the country singer experienced all the feels.

“Just dropped my baby girl off at school … but just a warning I’m going to be real emo today because it’s her third birthday,” the “Whine Down” podcast host, 35, said on her Instagram Story. “It’s crazy.”

An hour before the candid confession, Kramer shared a pic of Jolie sitting at a table in a Princess Belle costume. She had two balloons tied to her chair — a unicorn and the number three.

But the birthday tributes didn’t stop there. The mother of two went on to post throwback photos from her first maternity shoot and Jolie’s 2016 birth. “I’m crying,” she wrote over one snap of her then-newborn sleeping on her chest. She zoomed in closer on their mother-daughter pic, writing, “Balling [sic].”

The One Tree Hill alum also posted a few of her favorite photos of Jolie on her page. “Happy 3rd birthday to my beautiful, caring, adventurous, stubborn, loving baby girl,” she captioned the spread. “I love you monkey, and I’m so lucky to be your mommy.” Whether she was reading, joining her mom on stage, or getting a kiss on the cheek, the little one looked adorable in the slideshow.

It’s been a big year for Jolie, who became a big sister to Jace, Kramer’s son with her husband, Michael Caussin, in November 2018. “I was so afraid and worried of how it was going to go but she was the perfect big sister,” Kramer admitted on Instagram earlier this week.

Two months after giving birth to her son, the “I Got the Boy” singer revealed to Us Weekly exclusively that the transition hadn’t been perfect.

“It’s challenging too because [Jolie’s] definitely really whiny right now and we’re just definitely trying to show her attention without getting frustrated, especially when you’re sleep deprived, which is hard,” she admitted at the time. “But she’s our favorite little girl. … She definitely tests us, especially, like, being so tired. But she’s so helpful with Jace, incredibly helpful.”

