Big sis on duty! Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin’s daughter, Jolie, is taking her older sibling obligations very seriously after the couple welcomed son Jace in November 2018.

“She’s been super helpful. She’s so sweet,” Kramer, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. However, the One Tree Hill alum noted that having two little ones — Jolie, 2, and Jace, 1 month — hasn’t been a cake walk.

“It’s challenging too because [Jolie’s] definitely really whiny right now and we’re just definitely trying to show her attention without getting frustrated, especially when you’re sleep deprived, which is hard,” the country crooner admitted. “But she’s our favorite little girl. … She definitely tests us, especially, like, being so tired. But she’s so helpful with Jace, incredibly helpful.”

Kramer and Caussin, 31, have been open with fans about their family of four via their podcast, “Whine Down.” Earlier this month, the couple told Us that discussing their marriage and children on air has helped improve their relationship.

“There’s not many elephants in the room for us anymore because we address them,” the former football player explained. “We address them on the podcast because we’ve gotten used to communicating with one another.”

The pair have overcome many obstacles in their marriage, including the athlete’s 2016 cheating scandal. “I just wanted to sweep it under the rug and not talk about it and not bring attention to it and everything like that,” he told Us. “So just being on the podcast and it kind of forcing me to open up, I didn’t realize that I was capable of that and not only the impact that would have on me, but also our relationship.”

