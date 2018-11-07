Grab the tissue box, because Mike Caussin isn’t afraid to be vulnerable about his intimacy issues with wife Jana Kramer.

The NFL alum, 31, got emotional while opening up about his relationship with the One Tree Hill alum, 34, on the Monday, November 5, episode of their “Whine Down” podcast.

Caussin revealed that he recently spoke to his therapist about challenges in the bedroom and feared telling Kramer about his feelings. “Basically I was telling [my therapist], if I went home today and just told Jana … ‘Honey, I know we haven’t had sex in a week. I really want to connect, but right now, I’m just not in a place or I’m really tired or really busy’ … If [Jana] said, ‘OK honey, no worries. I understand, all good, no pressure,’ by her saying that, it would more than I could even explain, because then I would feel safe in wanting to be intimate,” the athlete explained.

“I told my therapist, I said, ‘You know what? If she did that, give me an hour, I’ll probably want to be intimate,’” Caussin continued. “It’s just such a weird thing in my head, like, why do I need that pressure to be released? It’s so weird. I’m still trying to figure that out and I wanted to share that with Jana. I hadn’t yet, and it’s such an interesting feeling. I got emotional actually talking about it.”

The “I Got the Boy” singer then told Caussin that she would have appreciated knowing he felt that way. “It has been a week or so [since we had sex], and last night I kind of wanted to, but I knew we were both tired,” she said. “If you would have said that to me, I would have immediately let down my guard … Knowing that it’s on your mind would have made me feel better, would have made me feel chosen, by you just addressing it. Because with you not addressing it, it doesn’t make me feel chosen.”

Caussin admitted sex is sometimes “like the elephant in the room” for the couple, who are expecting their second child together in November. “I know she wants to, she’s kind of waiting for me, she doesn’t want to pressure me,” he noted of being intimate with Kramer. “Like, going back and forth, but yet I’m scared at times to come forward and say that because I’m still nervous of her reaction. Maybe she doesn’t take it well and that just validates my fears.”

The former Buffalo Bills player then started crying as he expressed his gratitude for Kramer: “Whatever inside of me that created that feeling of not good enough or whatever, knowing that you still love me, even if I don’t give you what you need, means a lot.”

Caussin and the country crooner, who are also parents to daughter Jolie, 2, have been open about their marital issues. Us Weekly broke the news in August 2016 that he had cheated on Kramer with multiple women shortly after Jolie’s birth.

Kramer told Us in May that the pair reconciled for the sake of their daughter and are “still fighting” to make their marriage work. “We try to put our relationship first, but when you’re a parent, especially a new parent, that’s hard because my focus is on Jolie,” she explained at the time. “But we make time for therapy and he’s working really hard with his stuff. It’s a process, but, you know, as long as two people continue to work, then hopefully it works out.”

