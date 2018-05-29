Let’s talk about sex. Jana Kramer and her husband, Mike Caussin, opened up about their intimacy issues in a candid new episode of her podcast, Whine Down.

Caussin, 31, who cheated on Kramer, 34, in 2016 with multiple women, feels that the couple’s problems are mainly about “communication and expectations.” However, the One Tree Hill alum revealed that her insecurity following the infidelity scandal often restricts her ability to connect with the former NFL star.

“I think the infidelity plays a part in this, because there’s times when I do what to have sex but I play the game of waiting for you to come to me because I’m like, ‘Well, you know, why doesn’t he want me? Why doesn’t he want to sleep with me when he slept with someone else?’ … We want to feel wanted and chosen and ya’ll didn’t choose us,” she explained on the Monday, May 28, episode. “For me, I wish we could find someone who could help us get out of our heads … How do we stay present? How do we stay in the moment and not feel like we’re having to meet these grand expectations that we might not be able to or at the time even want to?”

The “I Got the Boy” crooner added that she often feels “insecure” and “rejected” by Caussin if he doesn’t want to be intimate. “It’s not saying you don’t think I’m pretty or you don’t want to have sex with me,” she said. “But, you know when infidelity does play a part, that’s what affects our sex life and I get upset, you get upset.”

Caussin reemphasized the importance for the pair to be open about their feelings and concerns in the relationship. “I think in general, especially when there is infidelity involved, communication is key,” he noted. “I think you and I have slowly gotten better at communicating … I feel passive-aggressiveness in the sense that you’re waiting for me [to come to you for sex] but there hasn’t been any talk about it and then I get in my head.”

Kramer quipped back, “Because I want to feel chosen. Part of me is like, ‘You left me, so choose me. Jump on me.’”

The couple have been open about their romance in the wake of Caussin’s adultery, which Us Weekly exclusively revealed nearly two years ago. Earlier this month, Kramer told Us that the duo are “still fighting” to make their marriage work, especially for the sake of their 2-year-old daughter, Jolie.

“We try to put our relationship first, but when you’re a parent, especially a new parent, that’s hard just because my focus is on Jolie,” said the Dancing With the Stars alum. “But we make time for therapy and he’s working really hard with his stuff. It’s a process but, you know. as long as two people continue to work, then hopefully it works out.”

The “Dammit” singer and Caussin tied the knot in May 2015. They briefly split in August 2016, one month before a source exclusively told Us that the football pro checked into a rehabilitation facility in Mississippi to treat sex addiction after his unfaithful behavior. The pair eventually reconciled and renewed their vows in Hawaii in December 2017.

Kramer was married to Michael Cambino for a few months in 2004 and Johnathon Schaech from 2010 to 2011.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!