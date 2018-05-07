Jana Kramer: Mike Caussin’s Infidelity ‘Changed Me So Much’

Nearly two years after Us Weekly revealed that Jana Kramer’s husband, Mike Caussin, cheated on her with multiple women, the “Dammit” singer is opening up about how the scandal affected their marriage.

“We’re still working on it. We’re still fighting,” Kramer, 34, tells Us exclusively. “We try to put our relationship first, but when you’re a parent, especially a new parent, that’s hard just because my focus is so on Jolie. But we make time for therapy, and he’s working really hard with his stuff. It’s a process but, you know, as long as two people continue to work, then hopefully it works out.”

These days, the One Tree Hill alum says she and the former NFL tight end, 31, try to schedule date nights every other week, in addition to seeking marital counseling.

“Infidelity has changed me so much that now I have to work on that piece [of our relationship],” she explains. “I can’t keep blaming and putting the blame on him. … Now I have to work on how to stay present and not go in the past. And it’s a tough road, but a lot of it has to be turned and looked in the mirror to kind of be like, ‘All right, well, why?’”

Despite the couple’s rocky past, one thing remains the same: Kramer wants to be there for their 2-year-old daughter, Jolie. “I have to just sit back and be like, ‘As long as I am happy, that’s what I want to show my daughter,’” she tells Us. “And if I start to get unhappy and it starts to affect my parenting … then that is when I have to step back and re-evaluate the situation.”

Caussin’s infidelity will not be off limits on the country singer’s new podcast, Whine Down With Jana Kramer, which premiered on iHeartRadio on Monday, May 7, but she will censor some of the details for the sake of Jolie.

“The specifics of the infidelity, I don’t think I would want my daughter to know about that,” Kramer says. “But there will be other things too, like, ‘Hey, this was part of it. And I need to talk about it.’ And [Caussin] was resistant at first because there’s a lot of shame for him around it, but at the same time, I think at the end of the day he’s also wanting to help people too … so I think he started to see that he can also use it for good.”

The Dancing With the Stars season 23 contestant (who was previously married to Michael Gambino for a few months in 2004, and Johnathon Schaech from 2010 to 2011) tied the knot with Caussin in May 2015. They split in August 2016, one month before a source close to Kramer told Us exclusively that the former athlete had entered Mississippi’s Pine Grove rehab facility to treat his sex addiction in the wake of his infidelity. They eventually mended their relationship and renewed their vows in Hawaii in December 2017.

With reporting by Carly Sloane.

