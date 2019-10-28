



Called out. Former NFL player Mike Caussin shared his thoughts on Kanye West saying he was once “addicted to sex.” During a new episode of the iHeartRadio podcast “Whine Down,” Caussin, 32, and his wife Jana Kramer weighed in on the rapper’s recent revelation.

“It’s Kanye West so I feel like anything he says should be taken with a grain of salt,” Caussin began. “He says outlandish things … If he says he suffers from sex addition then that may be true. As someone who is open and out about it, it’s frustrating at times because I feel like in situations like this, it just feels thrown around.”

West, 42, spoke candidly with Zane Lowe about his past on Apple Music’s Beats 1 on Tuesday, October 22, just days before releasing his new album. The “Jesus Is King” artist explained that Playboy was his gateway into sex addiction. “My dad had a Playboy left out at age five and it’s affected almost every choice I made for the rest of my life,” he said. “From age five ‘til now, having to kick the habit and it just presents itself in the open like it’s ok and I stand up and say, ‘No, it’s not ok.'”

The self-proclaimed “greatest artist in existence” continued, “I think when people have been addicted to something like, if you ask somebody that’s a drug addict it’s like you say, ‘Are you still addicted?’ Well yeah, you turn it off, actually.”

However, Caussin disagreed with West when Kramer, 35, asked if he thought sex addiction is something that can be turned off. The former Jacksonville Jaguars player and recovering sex addict took the opportunity to challenge the rapper, noting, “That’s different from being powerless and ruining your life and your basing everyday around sex … What guy out there isn’t going to say that at some point I saw a pair of boobs and was like, ‘Yep I liked those.'”

Caussin previously opened up about his experience with sex addiction on the March 25 episode of their podcast. The couple celebrated one year of Caussin’s sobriety for his sex addiction, and shared that he had sought treatment at a facility a few years prior.

Kramer and Caussin married in May 2015 and have had their fair share of ups and downs. Us Weekly confirmed the two separated in August 2016 after news broke of Caussin’s infidelity and struggle with sex addiction. The couple have reunited and split up multiple times since, but have stayed together for their two children, daughter Jolie, 3, and son Jace, 11 months.