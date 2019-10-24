Marriage, music, Jesus and … porn? Kanye West covered a variety of topics during his lengthy interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1, which aired on Thursday, October 24.

Lowe joined the 42-year-old rapper on his Wyoming ranch for the interview, which aired the day before West’s highly anticipated album, Jesus Is King, is set to drop.

“I am unquestionably, undoubtedly the greatest human artist of all time,” West declared in the interview. “It’s just not even a question anymore at this point. It’s just a fact.”

While talking about his upcoming music, the Grammy winner, who started hosting Sunday Service earlier this year, continued to credit God as his inspiration. West even told Lowe that he is “no longer an entertainer,” but rather a “Christian innovator.”

“Now that I’m in service to Christ, my job is to spread the gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me,” he explained. “I’ve spread a lot of things. There was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me, I was letting you know what the Hennessey had done for me, but now I’m letting you know what Jesus has done for me, and in that I’m no longer a slave, I’m a son now, a son of God. I’m free.”

West, who has battled mental health struggles in the past, added that he is at “peace” for the first time.

“I just thank God for saving me mentally, physically, spiritually,” the rapper said. “I give it all up to God. And sometimes we’ll sit around and start to get mad about something or I’m about to scream about something and I’m rude. I had a rude spirit in me that I need to work on … The thing I pray for to be more Christ like is the Grace.”

West is already looking toward the future, too. Another new album titled Jesus Is Born will be released on Christmas Day.

Scroll through for six takeaways from West’s revealing interview: