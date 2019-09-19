



Kim Kardashian is eyeing a career change! Sort of. During an appearance on the inaugural episode of her good friend Jonathan Cheban’s “Foodgod” podcast earlier this month, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star once again opened up about her love of Wyoming and all that comes with it.

When Cheban, 45, asked his pal if she and her famous sisters would ever star in another series that features them relocating to a different city, the E! personality, 38, had Wyoming on the brain. “You know what’s so funny? We just went to Wyoming and I have to say, I could move there,” Kardashian dished. “Like, I would do a Kim and Khloé Take Wyoming.”

Cheban, who has never been to Wyoming, couldn’t quite picture members of the famous family relocating to the Equality State. “What are you guys going to do, mow the lawn?” he quipped.

“We went to the cutest bar and I was like, ‘Khloé and I should take up a job in Wyoming,’” Kim replied. “We had so much fun. Wyoming is one of my favorite places.”

Though Cheban countered that there’s no way Wyoming compares to the fun he and Kim had in New York and Miami (the KKW Beauty founder previously starred in KUWTK spinoffs Kourtney & Kim Take New York and Kourtney & Kim Take Miami,) the Skims creator noted that Wyoming is more suitable for her now that her children are getting older. Kim shares North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 20 months, and Psalm, 4 months, with husband Kanye West.

In fact, though the aspiring lawyer admitted that the probability of her and her sisters ever doing another series in a new locale is low, if it ever did happen, it would likely take place in the mountainous state. “If there’s ever a shot of us doing one, it would be Kim and Khloé Take Wyoming,” Kim declared.

The Selfish author previously opened up about her love of Wyoming during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, September 11. Kim told Fallon that while it’s her husband’s “dream” to relocate their four children from Los Angeles to the sparsely populated locale, she’s not totally sold on the idea.

“We love Wyoming. It’s always been such an amazing place,” she explained at the time. “My husband did just buy a ranch there. His dream and his vision is to move there. I love L.A., so I envision summers, I envision some weekends but yeah, we love it. It’s, like, the prettiest place you’ve ever seen in your entire life.”

Kardashian and West, who has recorded in Wyoming, reportedly purchased a $14 million abode, called Monster Lake Ranch, in Cody, Wyoming, in September, according to TMZ.

And though the pair are enjoying their time away from California, fans shouldn’t expect them to abandon their home base of Calabasas any time soon. A source told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, September 16, that “the family will continue to be based in Calabasas, where the kids will go to school.”

Furthermore, the clan also has another residence in West’s native Chicago, where they plan to spend plenty of time. “It’s extremely important to Kim that the children know where their father came from and to spend as much time there as possible,” the insider added. “Chicago is a place where the family can unwind a bit and not be hounded by photographers. Kanye has also been spending a lot more time with his dad, which also played a role in the decision to put down roots there.”

