



Family bonding! As Kim Kardashian and Kanye West continue to enjoy their stay at their Wyoming ranch, the reality TV star posted an update that showed the couple enjoying an intimate cookout with their kids.

“Wyoming Nights,” Kardashian, 39, captioned the cute family pic on Tuesday, September 17. The KKW Beauty mogul was pictured holding her daughter Chicago, 20 months, as she was seated at a picnic table. Her son, Saint, 3, sat before her and eldest child, North, 6, was perched across the table.

The “Gold Digger” rapper, 42, stood behind the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star with his hand placed lovingly on her shoulder.

Before Tuesday’s family snap, the former Dash cofounder posted a photo of herself on September 14 guiding her daughters North and Chicago on a horseback ride. “Wyoming 🐎⛰,” the post was captioned.

The Kourtney and Kim Take New York alum also posted an adorable black and white video clip of North and Chicago dressed in Western-inspired looks.

The Selfish author recently opened up about West’s aspirations to move their family to Wyoming. “We love Wyoming. It’s always been such an amazing place,” she revealed during a September 11 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“My husband did just buy a ranch there,” she continued. “His dream and his vision is to move there. I love L.A., so I envision summers, I envision some weekends but yeah, we love it. It’s, like, the prettiest place you’ve ever seen in your entire life.”

TMZ reported earlier this month that the couple, who wed in May 2014, purchased their Wyoming ranch for a whopping $14 million. The property, called Monster Lake Ranch, boasts 1442 acres of land and eight lodging units.

The residence is in Cody, Wyoming — a city that’s earned that title of “rodeo capital of the world.”

Though Kardashian and West are enjoying their time away from California, fans shouldn’t expect the couple to abandon their home base of Calabasas any time soon. A source told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, September 16, that “the family will continue to be based in Calabasas, where the kids will go to school.”

“They have bought a house in Chicago, where they will spend a lot of time. It’s extremely important to Kim that the children know where their father came from and to spend as much time there as possible,” the insider explained to Us. “Chicago is a place where the family can unwind a bit and not be hounded by photographers. Kanye has also been spending a lot more time with his dad, which also played a role in the decision to put down roots there.”

During an April episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian spoke with West about relocating their family to Chicago. (This conversation occurred after the “Famous” rapper announced his plans to move his family to his hometown permanently.)

“I don’t want to uproot them from all of their friends and their routine and their cousins and everything,” she said at the time. “I just think that it would be amazing to have a second place in Chicago and if you need to spend more time out there that’s totally fine, but I think it would be really hard just to take the kids and leave and permanently move to Chicago.”

West said he “felt like I was home” in Chicago, adding that he “missed not being there for a long, long, long time.” Kardashian then offered to “split” their time between California and Illinois, but noted how “hard” it would be “during the school year.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!