Home, sweet home! Kim Kardashian was shocked to discover her husband, Kanye West, had publicly announced they were moving to Chicago without discussing it with her first on the Sunday, April 7, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“So I’m working and a friend of mine text me, ‘So, you’re moving to Chicago,’” Kim revealed in a testimonial interview. Moments after discovering the news during a KKW Beauty photo shoot, Kim said to friend Larsa Pippen over the phone, “This is so insane, that he didn’t tell me.”

When Kim confronted Kanye about being blindsided, Kanye defended his actions, saying he did tell her. When Kim said she thought their initial discussion wasn’t a “serious conversation,” Kanye replied, “Every conversation I have is serious.” Later, while dining sans Kanye in their Hidden Hills home, Kim confessed, “He thinks we’re going to give this up,” gesturing to their estate. She added, “I think he’s serious.”

Eventually, Kim and their children joined Kanye in New York and watched live as he embarked on his notorious September 2018 Saturday Night Live appearance, which culminated in an off-script rant while the rapper wore a “Make America Great Again” hat. Kim seemed surprised after the performance and later quietly confirmed the rant to mom Kris Jenner saying, “When the credits were rolling … can’t control him.” Kris told Kim she needed to pay more attention to Kanye, which caused Kim to reveal she’s at the end of her rope, adding that a move to Chicago might be her “breaking point.” Kris added, “He’s expecting a lot more than you’re giving.”

Kim confronted Kanye as he was napping in their movie theater, saying the idea of a full move to Chicago may be too difficult with the kids still being in school. Kanye responded that he loved his hometown and that “‘Coming Home’ is not a song about a house in Hidden Hills.” Kim then told Kanye, “We’re not moving our family to Chicago fulltime,” to which the rapper agreed. The couple decided they would buy a home in Illinois and spend more time in the Windy City, without fully moving the entire family.

The episode also featured the newly minted Poosh mogul Kourtney Kardashian as she patched things up with the father of her children, Scott Disick, ahead of their family trip to Bali. After spending a successful week traveling in New York with their kids, Kourtney concluded she was ready to include Scott on more family trips after banning him after he invited Sofia Richie to Costa Rica without consulting anyone about it.

Kourtney, true to her new career as a Poosh lifestyle influencer, appeared excited about the upcoming family trip to Bali. She said of their upcoming tropical vacation, “We’re going to be doing more like soul-searching than tanning.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

