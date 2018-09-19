Not so fast! Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are not permanently bidding farewell to California. In fact, the Golden State will remain their home base, despite recently purchasing a house in Chicago, Illinois.

“The family will continue to be based in Calabasas, where the kids will go to school,” a source close to Kardashian tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Yes, they have bought a house in Chicago, where they will spend a lot of time. It’s extremely important to Kim that the children know where their father came from and to spend as much time there as possible.”

The insider adds: “Chicago is a place where the family can unwind a bit and not be hounded by photographers. Kanye has also been spending a lot more time with his dad, which also played a role in the decision to put down roots there.”

A second source close to the couple, who share North, 5, Saint, 2, and Chicago, 8 months, also notes that the family purchased a home in Chicago but will continue to live in Los Angeles full-time.

Speculation about the Kardashian-Wests’ home began when the 41-year-old rapper claimed at OpenMike on Monday, September 17, “I’ve got to let y’all know that I’m moving back to Chicago and I’m never leaving again.”

West was born in Atlanta, Georgia, but considers Chicago his hometown. He moved to the Windy City with his mother, Donda West, after his parents’ divorce when he was 3.

The musician has had Chicago on the brain as of late, tweeting earlier this month about opening a Yeezy office there, teaching a class at the Art Institute of Chicago and restoring a theatre in the area.

West also has babies on his mind. Multiple sources told Us in August that Kardashian, 37, and her husband are planning to have a fourth child. “[They] have one last embryo left,” an insider revealed, with another claiming that the male will be implanted in a gestational carrier “soon.”

With reporting by Jennifer Heger and Jennifer Peros

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!