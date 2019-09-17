



“I think he was doing something really special there,” the Ad Astra star, 55, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, September 16. “It’s a pure celebration of life and people. It’s really delightful. It really is.”

West started hosting the weekly music service, which is frequently documented by wife Kim Kardashian via Instagram Story, in January.

The rapper’s sister-in-law Kendall Jenner, however, was the one to confirm that Pitt was a fan after the actor was spotted at the event earlier this month.

“I think he’s been a couple times, but that was the first time I was there when he was there. And I literally left,” the 23-year-old model admitted on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on September 5. “I just saw Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and it was so good and he just, like, gets better with age. So I was like, ‘I gotta go.’”

When asked by Jimmy Fallon why she didn’t want to meet him, Jenner cited her nerves.

“Isn’t there a saying like don’t ever meet your superhero or whatever? I don’t know, I just love him so much,” she explained. “I’m just … I’m gonna leave it at that and leave. I get nervous.”

Pitt isn’t the only celebrity to make the list for the weekly get-together. Courtney Love, Tyler the Creator, Adrienne Bailon, Busy Philipps and her husband, Marc Silverstein, Katy Perry and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, have also all attended.

Kardashian, who shares daughters North, 6, and Chicago, 20 months, and sons Saint, 3, and Psalm, 4 months, with West, previously referred to Sunday Service as “a healing experience for my husband.”

“It’s definitely something he believes in, Jesus, and there’s a Christian vibe,” the reality TV personality told Elle in April. “But there’s no preaching. It’s just a very spiritual Christian experience.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!