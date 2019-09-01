Brad Pitt Attends Kanye West’s Sunday Service in L.A.

Once upon a time at Kanye West’s Sunday service! Brad Pitt surprised attendees at the rapper’s Sunday, September 1, gathering in Watts, California — and the twosome looked like close pals.

In a photo posted to an Instagram fan page, Pitt, 55, sported a brown T-shirt, dark hat and sunglasses as he greeted the “Jesus Walks” singer, 42, with a handshake. West, who wore a white shirt and green pants, was all smiles as he chatted with the Fight Club actor.

Video posted by TMZ shows West in a crowd of worshipers who are singing along with his choir in the parking lot of a local church, and briefly pans to Pitt. The outlet reports that this is the second time the Troy actor has attended West’s Sunday service.

Also on hand Sunday morning were West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, and sisters-in-law Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner as well as Rob Kardashian’s ex-girlfriend Adrienne Bailon.

This isn’t the first time West and Pitt have crossed paths in recent months. In early July, the Chicago native and the KKW Beauty founder, 38, were spotted attending a fancy celebration with Pitt in the Hollywood Hills, though it’s unclear what the bash was for.

Kim opened up about West’s Sunday services in an interview with Elle magazine in April and dished on how the gatherings have been therapeutic for him.

“It’s honestly more like a healing experience for my husband. It’s just music, there’s no sermon,” the reality star said. “It’s definitely something he believes in, Jesus, and there’s a Christian vibe. But there’s no preaching. It’s just a very spiritual Christian experience.”

Kim added of the service being open to people of all faiths: “Kourtney’s best friends come all the time and they’re Muslim. All my Jewish friends came on Sunday, they loved it. Everyone that comes understands it’s just a really healing experience with an amazing choir and amazing messages about love to start off your week.”

The couple’s children, North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 14 months, and Psalm, 3 months, are often on hand at the weekly event, with their eldest front and center as she regularly sings with the choir and dances.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!