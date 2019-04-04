Kim Kardashian Teases Kanye West's 'Really Special' Coachella Performance

Keeping up with Kanye! Kim Kardashian dished on Kanye West’s weekly Sunday church service and revealed why the cultural phenomenon has been therapeutic for him.

“It’s honestly more like a healing experience for my husband. It’s just music, there’s no sermon,” the KKW Beauty founder, 37, told Elle in an interview published on Wednesday, April 3. “It’s definitely something he believes in, Jesus, and there’s a Christian vibe. But there’s no preaching. It’s just a very spiritual Christian experience.”

Kardashian noted that West’s service is “absolutely” open to all faiths. “Kourtney’s best friends come all the time and they’re Muslim. All my Jewish friends came on Sunday, they loved it,” she gushed. “Everyone that comes understands it’s just a really healing experience with an amazing choir and amazing messages about love to start off your week.”

Although the 41-year-old rapper previously backed out of headlining Coachella, he will head to the desert later this month to lead an Easter Sunday service during the festival’s second weekend on Sunday, April 21.

“I’m really excited for Kanye to perform [at] Coachella. I’ve never been,” she revealed. “This will be my first time ever going to Coachella and I’m so excited to be a part of it for the first time.”

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is “not sure” if anyone with a Coachella wristband can attend the special service, she is trying to hash out the details. “Everyone’s asking, even my mom. She asked, ‘How many people can I bring?’ I was like, ‘Mom, I don’t know the setup. I don’t even know where it’s going to be.’ I’ve never been to Coachella. I have no idea.”

The sunglasses designer added: “All I know, it’s going to be 9 a.m. I’m sure half the people who come will be up from the night before. But I do hope everyone can experience it, everyone, because it’s going to be really special and so cool.”

West’s Sunday Services have received widespread attention and praise from fans and celebrities alike. Many A-list stars, including Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Courtney Love and Kid Cudi, have attended the special event since the Yeezy creator began hosting it in January.

